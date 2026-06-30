Greg Newsome II Brings Versatility and Uncertainty to Giants' Crowded Cornerback Room

The New York Giants ' cornerback room on paper is more respectable than it’s been in years, with last year‘s big free agent signing, Paulson Adebo, now entering year two of his deal, a deal to which he has yet to live up to at this point.

That’s not to say Adebo can’t live up to the deal, but since he is getting paid like a top cornerback in 2026, the expectation should be that he performs like a top cornerback in 2026.

Reports throughout the summer are that former first-round pick Deonte Banks has taken significant strides from last year, but we’ll see what that looks like when football actually starts getting played.

If Banks performs the way that he’s trending, this cornerback room on the field could end up being as impressive as it might seem on paper.

The Giants also used their second-round pick this year on Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, who should step in right away and play a major role on this defense, potentially even as a starter.

In free agency this year, the Giants brought in Greg Newsome II. He spent 2025 with the Cleveland Browns, then the Jacksonville Jaguars after a midseason trade.

Now, Newsome comes in with the hope that he’s able to compete for a starting spot on a one-year deal that results in either a long-term contract or free agent value.

It does appear that the Giants have thrown enough at the cornerback room to think the solution is somewhere in there, but for now, they must still figure out who that is.

Greg Newsome II, CB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 192

EXP: 6 Years

School: Northwestern

How Acquired: FA-’26

2025 in Review

The 2025 season is difficult to gauge for Newsome due primarily to the fact that he played on two different teams, the Browns and the Jaguars, both of which have two different systems and presented two different situations. For someone to walk into a situation and contribute at a high level is unlikely.

It’s evident when you watch the film, too, because at the beginning of the season with the Browns, Newsome was playing solid albeit not great football. When he was traded to the Jaguars, he got off to a very rough start in the first seven games there before settling in and finishing the year with a respectable six-game run.

That’s not to make an excuse because while the good was good with him, the bad was very bad, with Newsome going four straight weeks with a touchdown allowed to start his Jaguars tenure.

In 2025, for the first time in his career, Newsome played all 17 games and started 16, with his only game off the bench coming in his first game with the Jaguars.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants brought in Newsome this offseason on a one-year contract worth $8,000,000 with $3,000,000 fully guaranteed.

If the Giants wanted to cut him, they would eat a $3,000,000 dead cap penalty while creating $5,000,000 in cap space.

Based on talent alone, Newsome will probably be safe this summer when it comes to final roster cuts, but he has extra security because of his guarantees.

Financially, the Giants would create more cap space by releasing Newsome than by releasing any other cornerback in the room. The teams are typically hesitant to cut players who provide multimillion-dollar dead cap penalties.

Newsome, having just a one-year deal, also provides some stability, since the Giants will get out of his deal at year's end anyway.

2026 Preview

The Giants didn’t sign Newsome to be a complete non-factor. Even if he doesn’t end up as a starter in 2026, he should still be part of the rotation at cornerback.

Where Newsome also provides value for himself to the Giants is that he’s been a consistent special teams player throughout the entirety of his career in just about every phase other than returning kicks.

The best-case scenario is that Newsome will be a starter to begin the year, though the odds of him finishing as the starter are not great given Hood's ongoing development and Banks' improvement.

It’s also worth noting that, while he’s in year six as a professional, Newsome just turned 26 years old in May and still has room to grow.

The likelihood that he signs a long-term contract to remain with the Giants is somewhat slim, but there’s also the possibility that he re-signs if he has a strong year, which would mean that Hood would have to wait his turn until Adebo’s contract expires.

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