John Harbaugh Is Bringing Discipline to a Giants Team That Desperately Needs It

John Harbaugh is instilling more than just a winning culture after being hired as the head coach of the New York Giants this offseason. He's bringing an expectation of discipline that hasn't been seen in Big Blue in years.

The lack of discipline showed itself in 2025, when Big Blue ranked fourth in the NFL in total penalty yards with 1,075. Those penalties consistently gave the advantage to New York's opponents, allowing them to gain valuable field position.

That is especially true on offense, where per Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus’s recent study on the most and least penalized teams in the NFL from 2021 to 2025, the Giants ranked in the top five of teams penalized on the offensive side of the ball (5.6%).

The penalties obviously contributed to stalled drives, which in turn led to making life harder on the offense. And it’s a trend that needs to be removed from the Giants’ play moving forward.

Harbaugh has the track record to turn things around in New York. His Baltimore Ravens allowed just 746 penalty yards in 2025, the sixth-fewest in the NFL. And his teams have historically been among the most disciplined in the league.

A New Mandate Will Require Better Attention to Detail

Penalties, of course, can be inconsistent year over year for each franchise. A team might be the most penalized team in the league one season and drop to the bottom half in the next.

While there is no telling what the upcoming year brings, what is expected is that the overall discipline and attention to detail that Harbaugh brings to the table will have a positive impact on Big Blue over time.

Harbaugh has already made a shift with his intense practice schedule during training camp in which no detail will be spared. The hope is that style of coaching should produce a more disciplined team, leading to fewer penalties during the regular season.

The league median in penalty yards last season was 851 yards, 224 fewer than the Giants' total. A small shift made by Harbaugh could produce a meaningful difference on the field for the Giants as they seek to improve their scoring output and notch a few more wins to their 2026 season total.

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