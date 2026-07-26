Phil Simms Sees Brighter Days Ahead for Giants

Many people are keeping an eye on the New York Giants heading into the 2026 season, with plenty cautiously expecting the Giants to earn a postseason berth while others believe it will take at least a year for new head coach John Harbaugh to achieve genuine success.

One franchise legend believes that the Giants are in a great position to earn a postseason berth.

Retired Giants quarterback Phil Simms spent his entire 14-year NFL career with Big Blue, so he obviously carries some bias in his heart. That being said, the Ring of Honor member made a compelling case for the Giants ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Simms is not planning a championship parade, but he has fairly high expectations for the team all the same. The Super Bowl XXI MVP is counting on Harbaugh's leadership, Jaxson Dart's growth, a “borderline great” offense and a plethora of promising talent to steer New York into the postseason.

“If they go to the playoffs and lose in the first round, I think everybody would sit back and just clap, because it's only gonna go upward,” Simms told Stef Manisero of Spectrum News NY1 .

"I think the only thing that can really stop them, which is a big deal in the NFL, is getting beat up, your key guys start getting hurt. Otherwise, I think (if) I'm a Giant fan, (I'm) saying this: I expect them to make the playoffs."

Why Simms trusts Harbaugh

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A New York squad that has compiled a 13-38 record in the last three seasons combined set out to completely change its culture, and Phil Simms is confident that the organization has achieved this essential goal.

Media and players alike have admitted that there is a different air surrounding this team during workouts and drills. Professionalism, accountability, physicality and discipline are the recurring themes in the early stages of the Harbaugh era.

Sometimes, the mere presence of a credible and commanding coach can make a massive difference. Simms sees traces of his former HC in the Giants newcomer.

“He's a leader of men,” the two-time Pro Bowl selection said of Harbaugh. “It's easy for him to get in front, to galvanize, to criticize, to have fun with—he's got it all. It's a little Bill Parcells mixed in with a few other coaches. That's John Harbaugh.”

Harbaugh and his staff will play a monumental role in determining the trajectory of the franchise. Still, the quarterback's development is arguably the most important component of any potential turnaround.

The Giants believe they have their franchise QB

Dart, who completed 216-of-339 passes (63.7 percent) for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie season, will look to become a more well-rounded signal-caller under Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He can use his legs (487 rushing yards and nine TDs) but fans will be closely monitoring his growth as a passer.

Simms has a lot of faith in No. 6.

“Couldn't be nicer, and he's kind of a quiet leader of the team,” the Kentucky native remarked. “Really has the team in the palm of his hand. They all like him, they all know that he's really good, and he just has a way about him.”

If the Giants can come together like Simms anticipates, then the fan base will get to watch a relevant football team on Sundays once again. One does not have to share a decades-long relationship with the organization to recognize all the positive changes that are already taking place.

There is more balance and size on both offense and defense. The schedule seems a bit more manageable than it has been in the last couple of seasons. And the team's identity is starting to shift toward its old one. Simms sums it up nicely.

“Between the draft, quarterback, the new coaching staff, they're gonna be on fire, and it'll take a lot to put that fire out.”

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