Giants Set Aggressive Training Camp Schedule Under John Harbaugh

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh is planning to take full advantage of every provision allowed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement as he looks to have Big Blue ready for their Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the full practice report released to the media on Tuesday, the Giants will get right into some heavy lifting during their 12-day stay at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Following the five-day, CBA-mandated acclimation period, which begins on Tuesday, July 28 (the team’s reporting date) and runs through Saturday, August 1, the Giants, after a day off on Sunday, August 2, are scheduled to practice six days in a row, which is the maximum allowed .

That brings the total to 10 practices scheduled for the first 11 days, of which 6 will be open to the public: July 30-August 1 and August 5-7.

This more aggressive schedule, which is subject to change, is a notable shift from last year under former head coach Brian Daboll, who prioritized getting the team to the starting gate as healthy as possible and never practiced more than three consecutive days in the early part of camp.

Expect Lots of Padded Practices

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Elijah Campbell (28) is instructed by head coach John Harbaugh during drills at an organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule released to the media does not indicate which practices following the five-day acclimation period will be conducted in full pads, but it’s hard to imagine Harbaugh won’t take full advantage of the maximum allowed, which, per Article 23, Section 7 of the NFL CBA , is 16.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Harbaugh decides to conduct padded practices on consecutive calendar days, which is the maximum allowed by the CBA. Teams may hold that trio up to 3 times during training camp.

Padded practices are also capped at 2.5 hours each day. During the spring, Harbaugh’s Giants practices typically ran close to the maximum allowed each day, unlike in years past, when Big Blue head coaches would either cut practices short or cancel them altogether.

The Giants are spending part of their summer in West Virginia due to the ongoing deconstruction process of the World Cup structures in and around MetLife Stadium, which is not expected to be completed in time for the team’s July 28 reporting date.

The Giants, who depart West Virginia after their scheduled practice on Saturday, August 8, will be able to hold practices at their East Rutherford, NJ headquarters leading up to their first preseason home game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 15.

They will then spend part of the following week in Miami, where on Thursday, August 20, the Giants and Dolphins will hold a joint practice session ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Saturday, August 22.

The Giants will return to New Jersey for good after that game and will close out the preseason against the Jets, with the Giants as the visiting team.

Training camp and the preseason will officially wrap up on Thursday, September 3, and the players will then get the next three days off before shifting into regular-season mode ahead of their Week 1 home opener.

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