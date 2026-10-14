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Giants Injury Report: Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas Among The "DNPs" on Wednesday

Carter (calf) and both starting tackles missed Wednesday’s practice, while safety Jason Pinnock is trending in the right direction after a concussion.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor
New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter is on this week’s injury list.

Carter, who has been simply sensational in his second NFL season, has a calf injury that kept him out of practice. It’s unclear how serious the injury is or if it might keep him out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but it’s certainly worth watching as the new work week begins.

Starting tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) were also held out of practice. Thomas is clearly having his reps managed from here on out, whereas Eluemunor is considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh.

Still, if both starters couldn’t play, Marcus Mbow and rookie J.C. Davis would get the start.

“I’ve seen a lot of work. I’ve seen a lot of diligent work,” Harbaugh said of both players. “They’re both very good players who are trying to prove themselves in this league. If and when they get a chance to play, I’m sure that they’ll be very determined to do that and play well. So, we’ll see.”

Safety Jason Pinnock (concussion/non-contact) is trending in the right direction, as he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Tyler Nubin, whom Pinnock initially replaced, did not practice due to a neck ailment.

And in other injury news, the Giants have not yet opened the 21-day windows for cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee) and Korie Black (groin), despite each player being eligible to have their windows opened. Both were spotted working with trainers on the side of the field during the part of practice open to the media.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

OLB Abdul Carter

Calf

DNP

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

DNP

CB Colton Hood

Concussion

DNP

S Tyler Nubin

Neck

DNP

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Limited

WR Darnell Mooney

Neck

Limited

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

DB Elijah Campbell

Thumb

Full

RB Najee Harris

Ribs

Full

TE Isaiah Likely

Foot

Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

DT Vernon Broughton

Illness

Limited

LB Kaden Elis

Calf

DNP

LB Anfernee Jennings

Knee

DNP

RB Alvin Kamara

Back

Limited

WR Chris Olave

Illness

DNP

DT Nathan Shepherd

Illness

DNP

QB Tyler Shough

Left Hand

Full

LB Tyree Wilson

Ankle

Limited

LS Zach Wood*

Calf

Full

DT Colby Wooden

Toe

Limited

G Jeremiah Wright

Concussion

Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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