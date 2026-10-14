Giants Injury Report: Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas Among The "DNPs" on Wednesday

New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter is on this week’s injury list.

Carter, who has been simply sensational in his second NFL season, has a calf injury that kept him out of practice. It’s unclear how serious the injury is or if it might keep him out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but it’s certainly worth watching as the new work week begins.

Starting tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) were also held out of practice. Thomas is clearly having his reps managed from here on out, whereas Eluemunor is considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh.

Still, if both starters couldn’t play, Marcus Mbow and rookie J.C. Davis would get the start.

“I’ve seen a lot of work. I’ve seen a lot of diligent work,” Harbaugh said of both players. “They’re both very good players who are trying to prove themselves in this league. If and when they get a chance to play, I’m sure that they’ll be very determined to do that and play well. So, we’ll see.”

Safety Jason Pinnock (concussion/non-contact) is trending in the right direction, as he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Tyler Nubin, whom Pinnock initially replaced, did not practice due to a neck ailment.

And in other injury news, the Giants have not yet opened the 21-day windows for cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee) and Korie Black (groin), despite each player being eligible to have their windows opened. Both were spotted working with trainers on the side of the field during the part of practice open to the media.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. OLB Abdul Carter Calf DNP RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP CB Colton Hood Concussion DNP S Tyler Nubin Neck DNP LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited WR Darnell Mooney Neck Limited S Jason Pinnock Concussion (non-contact) Limited DB Elijah Campbell Thumb Full RB Najee Harris Ribs Full TE Isaiah Likely Foot Full

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status DT Vernon Broughton Illness Limited LB Kaden Elis Calf DNP LB Anfernee Jennings Knee DNP RB Alvin Kamara Back Limited WR Chris Olave Illness DNP DT Nathan Shepherd Illness DNP QB Tyler Shough Left Hand Full LB Tyree Wilson Ankle Limited LS Zach Wood* Calf Full DT Colby Wooden Toe Limited G Jeremiah Wright Concussion Full

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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