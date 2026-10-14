Giants Injury Report: Abdul Carter, Andrew Thomas Among The "DNPs" on Wednesday
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New York Giants outside linebacker Abdul Carter is on this week’s injury list.
Carter, who has been simply sensational in his second NFL season, has a calf injury that kept him out of practice. It’s unclear how serious the injury is or if it might keep him out of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, but it’s certainly worth watching as the new work week begins.
Starting tackles Andrew Thomas (groin) and Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) were also held out of practice. Thomas is clearly having his reps managed from here on out, whereas Eluemunor is considered day-to-day, according to Harbaugh.
Still, if both starters couldn’t play, Marcus Mbow and rookie J.C. Davis would get the start.
“I’ve seen a lot of work. I’ve seen a lot of diligent work,” Harbaugh said of both players. “They’re both very good players who are trying to prove themselves in this league. If and when they get a chance to play, I’m sure that they’ll be very determined to do that and play well. So, we’ll see.”
Safety Jason Pinnock (concussion/non-contact) is trending in the right direction, as he was a limited participant on Wednesday. Tyler Nubin, whom Pinnock initially replaced, did not practice due to a neck ailment.
And in other injury news, the Giants have not yet opened the 21-day windows for cornerbacks Paulson Adebo (knee) and Korie Black (groin), despite each player being eligible to have their windows opened. Both were spotted working with trainers on the side of the field during the part of practice open to the media.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf
DNP
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
DNP
CB Colton Hood
Concussion
DNP
S Tyler Nubin
Neck
DNP
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Limited
WR Darnell Mooney
Neck
Limited
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
DB Elijah Campbell
Thumb
Full
RB Najee Harris
Ribs
Full
TE Isaiah Likely
Foot
Full
Bold denotes a change in status.
Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
DT Vernon Broughton
Illness
Limited
LB Kaden Elis
Calf
DNP
LB Anfernee Jennings
Knee
DNP
RB Alvin Kamara
Back
Limited
WR Chris Olave
Illness
DNP
DT Nathan Shepherd
Illness
DNP
QB Tyler Shough
Left Hand
Full
LB Tyree Wilson
Ankle
Limited
LS Zach Wood*
Calf
Full
DT Colby Wooden
Toe
Limited
G Jeremiah Wright
Concussion
Full
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina