New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has been around for 10 seasons now and has gone up against some of the league's best edge rushers.

As far as Eluemunor is concerned, one guy making his way into the discussion about the league's best edge rushers is his young teammate, Abdul Carter, who Eluemunor says has a special trait that not many of the league's edge defenders offer.

"It's that get-off," Eluemunor said Tuesday on a video call with reporters when asked what sets Carter apart.

"There's a lot of guys in the NFL that are really talented but don't have that get-off, just anticipating the snap count, but then also being able to have that get-off.

"And because there's a lot of guys that jump the snap count, but they don't have that first explosiveness step that he has — that explosive step that he has is really rare in this league."

“Only a few guys have it—(Packers OLB) Micah Parsons, (Rams edge) Myles (Garrett), and (Texans OLB) Will Anderson —and those are three of the best in the NFL."

That explosive first step has certainly served Carter, the second-year outside linebacker out of Penn State, well. Before the Week 11 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17 of Carter's 28 quarterback pressures were generated in under 2.5 seconds.

That 60.7% rate was the highest share of quick pressures among edge rushers with at least 25 pressures, according to NFL+.

In the Week 11 win, Carter turned in an astonishing 12 pressures, the second-most by a player in a game this season.

He also recorded two of the team's three sacks (doubling his season sack total and registering the first multi-sack game of his career), along with two tackles for loss and five hits on the quarterback among his 12 pressures.

A Rising Star

Nov 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) celebrates during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, Carter is tied with Miami's Chop Robinson for second with 23 quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds), one quick pressure shy of league leader Nik Bonitto of the Broncos.

The scary thing about Carter, who aspires to, in his words, "be the best in the world," is that he's just getting started.

"He can anticipate the snap count, but then he also has that explosiveness to help with that," Eluemunor said. "Then also his mindset — he thinks he's the best and he's gonna start playing like that."

When he does, good luck to whoever is assigned to slow him down.

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