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Giants Injury Report: Six Players Get Game Designations Ahead of Saints

Theo Johnson, Tyler Nubin and Colton Hood are out, while both starting tackles and Abdul Carter are questionable for Sunday’s Week 6 game.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson is dealing with a neck injury.
New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson is dealing with a neck injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

The assigned game participation statuses to six players on Friday ahead of their Week 6 home game against the New Orleans Saints. That is the most injury designations the Giants have had this season.

Tight end Theo Johnson (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and cornerback Colton Hood (concussion) have all been declared out for the contest.

Johnson’s absence means Thomas Fidone II, who has been a healthy scratch through the first four games of the season before finally getting a suit last week, will see a larger role on offense this Sunday.

“Oh, he could help us. He could help us,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Fidone. “He’s had great practices, runs good routes, and played well on special teams last week. Thomas is ready to play, as he showed last week.”

Johnson’s status is also worth monitoring in future weeks, given that he went from a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday to being kept out of practice on Friday.

The Giants are getting safety Jason Pinnock back for the week after he missed last week due to a concussion.

Pinnock appeared to have quietly passed Nubin on the depth chart for a starting job, but the concussion he suffered two weeks ago gave Nubin a mulligan last week.

Three key Giants are listed as questionable for Sunday: both starting offensive tackles, Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) and Andrew Thomas (groin), and starting outside linebacker Abdul Carter (calf).

All three were limited in practice Friday, an upgrade after they were held out Wednesday and Thursday. The feeling is that both tackles should be good to go for Sunday. If not, rookie J.C. Davis will get the nod at left tackle, where he played well in the preseason, and Marcus Mbow will start at right tackle.

Carter’s status is also worth monitoring. He’s been a big part of the defensive pass rush. With the Giants already missing Brian Burns for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, not having Carter would be a huge blow to a pass rush that has started to click over the last couple of weeks.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

OLB Abdul Carter

Calf

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Calf

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

CB Colton Hood

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

S Tyler Nubin

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LT Andrew Thomas

Groin

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

TE Theo Johnson

Neck

Limited

Limited

DNP

Out

WR Darnell Mooney

Neck

Limited

Full

Full

--

S Jason Pinnock

Concussion (non-contact)

Limited

Full

Full (cleared protocol)

--

DB Elijah Campbell

Thumb

Full

Full

Full

--

RB Najee Harris

Ribs

Full

Full

Full

--

TE Isaiah Likely

Foot

Full

Full

Full

--

WR Charlie Jones

Achilles

Full

Full

--

LB Malik Harrison

Groin

Limited

Full

--

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

DT Vernon Broughton

Illness

Limited

Limited

Full

--

LB Kaden Elis

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Davon Godchaux

IR-Rest

DNP

Full

--

LB Anfernee Jennings

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Alvin Kamara

Back

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Chris Olave

Illness

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

DT Nathan Shepherd

Illness

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

QB Tyler Shough

Left Hand

Full

Full

Full

--

CB Lorenzo Styles

Knee

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Tyree Wilson

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

--

LS Zach Wood*

Calf

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

DT Colby Wooden

Toe

Limited

Full

Full

--

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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