Giants Injury Report: Six Players Get Game Designations Ahead of Saints
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The assigned game participation statuses to six players on Friday ahead of their Week 6 home game against the New Orleans Saints. That is the most injury designations the Giants have had this season.
Tight end Theo Johnson (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and cornerback Colton Hood (concussion) have all been declared out for the contest.
Johnson’s absence means Thomas Fidone II, who has been a healthy scratch through the first four games of the season before finally getting a suit last week, will see a larger role on offense this Sunday.
“Oh, he could help us. He could help us,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Fidone. “He’s had great practices, runs good routes, and played well on special teams last week. Thomas is ready to play, as he showed last week.”
Johnson’s status is also worth monitoring in future weeks, given that he went from a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday to being kept out of practice on Friday.
The Giants are getting safety Jason Pinnock back for the week after he missed last week due to a concussion.
Pinnock appeared to have quietly passed Nubin on the depth chart for a starting job, but the concussion he suffered two weeks ago gave Nubin a mulligan last week.
Three key Giants are listed as questionable for Sunday: both starting offensive tackles, Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) and Andrew Thomas (groin), and starting outside linebacker Abdul Carter (calf).
All three were limited in practice Friday, an upgrade after they were held out Wednesday and Thursday. The feeling is that both tackles should be good to go for Sunday. If not, rookie J.C. Davis will get the nod at left tackle, where he played well in the preseason, and Marcus Mbow will start at right tackle.
Carter’s status is also worth monitoring. He’s been a big part of the defensive pass rush. With the Giants already missing Brian Burns for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, not having Carter would be a huge blow to a pass rush that has started to click over the last couple of weeks.
Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
RT Jermaine Eluemunor
Calf
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
CB Colton Hood
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Tyler Nubin
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LT Andrew Thomas
Groin
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
TE Theo Johnson
Neck
Limited
Limited
DNP
Out
WR Darnell Mooney
Neck
Limited
Full
Full
--
S Jason Pinnock
Concussion (non-contact)
Limited
Full
Full (cleared protocol)
--
DB Elijah Campbell
Thumb
Full
Full
Full
--
RB Najee Harris
Ribs
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Isaiah Likely
Foot
Full
Full
Full
--
WR Charlie Jones
Achilles
Full
Full
--
LB Malik Harrison
Groin
Limited
Full
--
Bold denotes a change in status.
Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
DT Vernon Broughton
Illness
Limited
Limited
Full
--
LB Kaden Elis
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Davon Godchaux
IR-Rest
DNP
Full
--
LB Anfernee Jennings
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Alvin Kamara
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Chris Olave
Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
DT Nathan Shepherd
Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
QB Tyler Shough
Left Hand
Full
Full
Full
--
CB Lorenzo Styles
Knee
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Tyree Wilson
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
--
LS Zach Wood*
Calf
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
DT Colby Wooden
Toe
Limited
Full
Full
--
* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.
Bold denotes a change in status.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina