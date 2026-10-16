Giants Injury Report: Six Players Get Game Designations Ahead of Saints

The assigned game participation statuses to six players on Friday ahead of their Week 6 home game against the New Orleans Saints. That is the most injury designations the Giants have had this season.

Tight end Theo Johnson (neck), safety Tyler Nubin (neck) and cornerback Colton Hood (concussion) have all been declared out for the contest.

Johnson’s absence means Thomas Fidone II, who has been a healthy scratch through the first four games of the season before finally getting a suit last week, will see a larger role on offense this Sunday.

“Oh, he could help us. He could help us,” head coach John Harbaugh said of Fidone. “He’s had great practices, runs good routes, and played well on special teams last week. Thomas is ready to play, as he showed last week.”

Johnson’s status is also worth monitoring in future weeks, given that he went from a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday to being kept out of practice on Friday.

The Giants are getting safety Jason Pinnock back for the week after he missed last week due to a concussion.

Pinnock appeared to have quietly passed Nubin on the depth chart for a starting job, but the concussion he suffered two weeks ago gave Nubin a mulligan last week.

Three key Giants are listed as questionable for Sunday: both starting offensive tackles, Jermaine Eluemunor (calf) and Andrew Thomas (groin), and starting outside linebacker Abdul Carter (calf).

All three were limited in practice Friday, an upgrade after they were held out Wednesday and Thursday. The feeling is that both tackles should be good to go for Sunday. If not, rookie J.C. Davis will get the nod at left tackle, where he played well in the preseason, and Marcus Mbow will start at right tackle.

Carter’s status is also worth monitoring. He’s been a big part of the defensive pass rush. With the Giants already missing Brian Burns for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, not having Carter would be a huge blow to a pass rush that has started to click over the last couple of weeks.

Giants Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status OLB Abdul Carter Calf DNP DNP Limited Questionable RT Jermaine Eluemunor Calf DNP DNP Limited Questionable CB Colton Hood Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out S Tyler Nubin Neck DNP DNP DNP Out LT Andrew Thomas Groin DNP DNP Limited Questionable TE Theo Johnson Neck Limited Limited DNP Out WR Darnell Mooney Neck Limited Full Full -- S Jason Pinnock Concussion (non-contact) Limited Full Full (cleared protocol) -- DB Elijah Campbell Thumb Full Full Full -- RB Najee Harris Ribs Full Full Full -- TE Isaiah Likely Foot Full Full Full -- WR Charlie Jones Achilles Full Full -- LB Malik Harrison Groin Limited Full --

Bold denotes a change in status.

Saints Practice Participation/Game Status Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Status DT Vernon Broughton Illness Limited Limited Full -- LB Kaden Elis Calf DNP DNP DNP Out DT Davon Godchaux IR-Rest DNP Full -- LB Anfernee Jennings Knee DNP DNP DNP Out RB Alvin Kamara Back Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Chris Olave Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable DT Nathan Shepherd Illness DNP DNP Limited Questionable QB Tyler Shough Left Hand Full Full Full -- CB Lorenzo Styles Knee Limited Limited Questionable LB Tyree Wilson Ankle Limited Full Full -- LS Zach Wood* Calf Full Full Full Questionable DT Colby Wooden Toe Limited Full Full --

* Reserve list; currently in 21-day practice window.

Bold denotes a change in status.

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