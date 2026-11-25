Just think: Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts could very well have been the "Revenge Bowl" had the Colts traded running back Jonathan Taylor to the Giants and retained former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

As we know by now, neither happened, which for some might take a little of the luster off a game in which the Giants are heavily favored despite being the road team.

But that doesn't make the game any less important for Big Blue in its quest to keep more than just a little elbow room between itself and the rest of the NFC East.

"I think you go into every week trying to win the game," Giants right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said when asked whether talk of this being a "must-win" game has infiltrated the locker room.

"No game is different than last week. You don't treat the Colts any differently than you would treat the Jags. You don't treat the Colts any differently than you would treat the Niners, or the Vikings, or the Bears. Every game in the NFL is hard to win."

In some ways, the Colts should be a gimme game for the 6-3-1 Giants, who are playing some of their best ball in years under new head coach John Harbaugh.

Indianapolis stands at 3-8 and, from the outside looking in, is a rudderless ship after firing general manager Chris Ballard and trading away guard Quenton Nelson, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

But this is the NFL, a league where anything and everything goes. And that's one of the messages Harbaugh is undoubtedly reinforcing this week.

"I think that the notion of games you're supposed to win versus games you're supposed to lose, or teams are supposed to blow you out. I think that's just blown out of proportion, because at the end of the day, you're going against guys that are trying to put food on their table just like us, and they want to win," Eluemunor said.

"I've been in that position before where the season is not going as good as you want it to go. You have a losing record. You don't really have (anything) to look forward to postseason, but you're still going to go out there and play your tail off and try to win the game, because that's how much it means to you."

So will the Colts surprise the Giants on their home field, or is this just a case of players like Eluemunor saying the right things to avoid giving anyone bulletin-board material?

Despite their lead in the NFC East, the Giants can't afford to look past anyone, and how they handle this week will be another measure of their growth and maturation under Harbaugh.

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