Giants Hit With Last Minute Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
In this story:
The New York Giants issued an updated injury report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's not particularly promising.
New York added game statuses for two defensive backs. Slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who was initially listed with an illness but didn't receive a game-status designation on Friday, was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game due to a neck injury that apparently flared up during Saturday's walkthrough.
Defensive back Elijah Campbell, primarily a special-teams player, was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and ruled out. It's believed Campbell also suffered the injury during the team's Saturday walkthrough before departing for Indianapolis.
Defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness), who was declared out on Friday, was the only Giants player not to make the trip to Indianapolis, the team confirmed.
Giants Practice Participation Report (Updated Sat., Nov. 28)
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf/Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
DT Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
CB Dru Phillips
Illness/neck
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
TE Isaiah Likely
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
ILB Arvell Reese
Back
Limited
Limited
Full
--
S Jevon Holland
Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
WR Darnell Mooney
Groin
Full
Full
--
DB Elijah Campell
hamstring
OUT
Colts Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
WR Deion Burks
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
Full
--
CB Ahmad Gardner
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Will Mallory
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Seth McGowan
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Andrew Ogletree
Knee
DNP
Full
DNP
Questionable
T Bernhard Raimann
Concussion
Full
Full
Full
--
DT Grover Stewart
NIR-Rest
--
DNP
Full
--
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Groin
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
DT Jerry Tillery
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Jalen Travis
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Charvarius Ward
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina