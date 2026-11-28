The New York Giants issued an updated injury report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it's not particularly promising.

New York added game statuses for two defensive backs. Slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who was initially listed with an illness but didn't receive a game-status designation on Friday, was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game due to a neck injury that apparently flared up during Saturday's walkthrough.

Defensive back Elijah Campbell, primarily a special-teams player, was added to the injury report with a hamstring injury and ruled out. It's believed Campbell also suffered the injury during the team's Saturday walkthrough before departing for Indianapolis.

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris (illness), who was declared out on Friday, was the only Giants player not to make the trip to Indianapolis, the team confirmed.

Giants Practice Participation Report (Updated Sat., Nov. 28)

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status OLB Abdul Carter Calf/Illness DNP DNP Limited -- DT Shelby Harris Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT CB Dru Phillips Illness/neck DNP DNP Limited Questionable TE Isaiah Likely Groin Limited Limited Full -- ILB Arvell Reese Back Limited Limited Full -- S Jevon Holland Elbow Full Full Full -- WR Darnell Mooney Groin Full Full -- DB Elijah Campell hamstring OUT

Colts Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status WR Deion Burks NIR - Personal DNP Full Full -- CB Ahmad Gardner Calf Full Full Full -- TE Will Mallory Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Seth McGowan Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out TE Andrew Ogletree Knee DNP Full DNP Questionable T Bernhard Raimann Concussion Full Full Full -- DT Grover Stewart NIR-Rest -- DNP Full -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt Groin Full Full Full Questionable DT Jerry Tillery Calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Jalen Travis Knee DNP DNP DNP Out CB Charvarius Ward Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

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