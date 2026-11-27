Giants Injury Report: Shelby Harris Out, Abdul Carter Good to Go Sunday
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The New York Giants will be without defensive tackle Shelby Harris on Sunday after the starting defensive lineman missed his third straight day of practice due to illness.
With Harris ruled out (he's the only Giants player to receive a game status designation), Dawuane Smoot and Darius Alexander are expected to keep seeing action on the defensive line.
Outside linebacker Abdul Carter missed Wednesday's practice with what was first listed as an ankle/calf injury and later changed to a calf/illness issue. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is good to go after not receiving an injury designation.
Cornerback Dru Phillips, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, was limited Friday and did not receive an injury designation for the game.
In other encouraging injury news, tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and inside linebacker Arvell Reese (back), who were both limited Wednesday and Thursday, were upgraded to full participants in Friday's practice.
The Colts listed five players who will miss Sunday's game due to injury: tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee).
Tight end Andrew Ogletree (knee) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) are both questionable for Sunday's game.
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
OLB Abdul Carter
Calf/Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
DT Shelby Harris
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
CB Dru Phillips
Illness
DNP
DNP
Limited
--
TE Isaiah Likely
Groin
Limited
Limited
Full
--
ILB Arvell Reese
Back
Limited
Limited
Full
--
S Jevon Holland
Elbow
Full
Full
Full
--
WR Darnell Mooney
Groin
Full
Full
--
Colts Practice Participation Report
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
WR Deion Burks
NIR - Personal
DNP
Full
Full
--
CB Ahmad Gardner
Calf
Full
Full
Full
--
TE Will Mallory
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Seth McGowan
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Andrew Ogletree
Knee
DNP
Full
DNP
Questionable
T Bernhard Raimann
Concussion
Full
Full
Full
--
DT Grover Stewart
NIR-Rest
--
DNP
Full
--
CB Cam Taylor-Britt
Groin
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
DT Jerry Tillery
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Jalen Travis
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Charvarius Ward
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina