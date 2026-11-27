The New York Giants will be without defensive tackle Shelby Harris on Sunday after the starting defensive lineman missed his third straight day of practice due to illness.

With Harris ruled out (he's the only Giants player to receive a game status designation), Dawuane Smoot and Darius Alexander are expected to keep seeing action on the defensive line.

Outside linebacker Abdul Carter missed Wednesday's practice with what was first listed as an ankle/calf injury and later changed to a calf/illness issue. He was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is good to go after not receiving an injury designation.

Cornerback Dru Phillips, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness, was limited Friday and did not receive an injury designation for the game.

In other encouraging injury news, tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) and inside linebacker Arvell Reese (back), who were both limited Wednesday and Thursday, were upgraded to full participants in Friday's practice.

The Colts listed five players who will miss Sunday's game due to injury: tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), running back Seth McGowan (hamstring), defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (calf), tackle Jalen Travis (knee) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (knee).

Tight end Andrew Ogletree (knee) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (groin) are both questionable for Sunday's game.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status OLB Abdul Carter Calf/Illness DNP DNP Limited -- DT Shelby Harris Illness DNP DNP DNP OUT CB Dru Phillips Illness DNP DNP Limited -- TE Isaiah Likely Groin Limited Limited Full -- ILB Arvell Reese Back Limited Limited Full -- S Jevon Holland Elbow Full Full Full -- WR Darnell Mooney Groin Full Full --

Colts Practice Participation Report

Player Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status WR Deion Burks NIR - Personal DNP Full Full -- CB Ahmad Gardner Calf Full Full Full -- TE Will Mallory Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out RB Seth McGowan Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out TE Andrew Ogletree Knee DNP Full DNP Questionable T Bernhard Raimann Concussion Full Full Full -- DT Grover Stewart NIR-Rest -- DNP Full -- CB Cam Taylor-Britt Groin Full Full Full Questionable DT Jerry Tillery Calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Jalen Travis Knee DNP DNP DNP Out CB Charvarius Ward Knee DNP DNP DNP Out

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