New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is already making himself quite at home in East Rutherford. In fact, one might say that the 26-year-old may be among Big Blue’s most “likely” to succeed in 2026.

Gratuitous puns aside, Likely’s strong performance during both training camp and preseason has bolstered his case for earning a prime spot in coordinator Matt Nagy’s offense .

The former Baltimore Raven consistently ranked among the team leaders in receptions while quickly becoming a favorite target of Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart . The newly minted teammates are not only showing notable chemistry on the field, but also building a strong relationship off it.

Given his previous success under new Giants (and former Ravens) coach John Harbaugh, it should come as little surprise that Likely’s free-agent deal with New York is rapidly looking like a wise investment of three years and $40 million.

New Home, Yet Familiar Territory

Tight end Isaiah Likely | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite having played the second option to Baltimore star tight end Mark Andrews, Likely amassed 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns throughout his four years in Charm City.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pounder blends a capable route-running skill set with strong contested-catch ability — especially when high-pointing the ball.

For a player his size, Likely shows above-average acceleration which often translates to notable yards after the catch. Not only can he succeed while being deployed in open space in coverage, but he can also be used on designed throws to the flat as an H-back.

With Dart at his best when maneuvering outside the pocket, Likely could be one of the quarterback’s most effective weapons in the short-area passing game.

Still, Likely did not arrive in Giants Country without his share of concerns. During his time in Baltimore, he was limited to 50 percent of the team's offensive snaps. As a result, he never finished a season ranked higher than 20th among tight ends in snaps, targets, catches, and yards.

As a Giant, the Coastal Carolina product is the undisputed top option at the position. Though his camp and preseason production has been highly praised, Likely will need to prove himself capable of sustaining his output across the 17-game span of the regular season.

Ultimately, Likely may be thrust into the spotlight of the Giants offense in the coming weeks as much by necessity as design. New York will be without the services of receiver Calvin Austin III for the entirety of the season, after suffering a torn ACL during practice on Aug. 25.

In conjunction with a shoulder injury continuing to hamper fellow tight end Theo Johnson, the fifth-year veteran is almost certain to remain among Dart’s most-frequent targets.

The Giants will get their first look at Likely’s fit within their new-look offense when hosting the Dallas Cowboys in their season-opener on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

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