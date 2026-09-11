Matt Nagy's Plan for Jaxson Dart in Week 1: "Let Jaxson Be Jaxson"

New York Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is well aware of the unique talent he has in quarterback Jaxson Dart .

In fact, the 48-year-old veteran coach is eager to showcase Dart’s distinctive skill set on a prime-time, national stage when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys for a season-opening showdown at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 13.

For Nagy, the task is straightforward: let Jaxson be Jaxson.

“We want Jaxson to be able to play fast,” Nagy said this week. “We want him to be himself. He's a special talent, and it's our job as coaches to take all this time that we've had to [support his talent]. And that's what we've put together … a game plan that we think is to his strengths.”

Dart is entering his second season with New York, following an impressive rookie campaign in which he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,275 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Like Nagy, the Giants’ starter embraces an aggressive yet creative approach to offense, with a penchant for thinking outside the box.

While the 23-year-old can be exciting to watch, his high-contact playing style often places him in precarious situations. In that regard, Nagy is cognizant that protecting Dart’s long-term health is paramount to the team’s success this season.

“There’s going to be good plays and bad plays,” Nagy said of Dart. “We have to play to his strengths, while keeping him protected … But at the same point in time too, we got to make sure that there's going to be times in the game where we just have to let him cut it loose and continue to build every week.”

Matt Nagy on Jaxson Dart: “He’s a Competitor”

Aug 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up prior to a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite his growth as a passer throughout his rookie season, the Ole Miss product was at his best as a rusher — finishing in the top five among quarterbacks in rushing attempts (86), yards (487), touchdowns (9) and carries inside the 5-yard line (7) — a fact which Nagy certainly will not ignore when devising this weekend’s game plan.

With Dallas expected to limit Dart’s attempts to ignite the ground game, Nagy may look to utilize his pass catchers on early downs to facilitate the run.

New additions such as receiver Darnell Mooney, tight end Isaiah Likely, and returning fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. should help Dart diversify his attack against what promises to be a stifling Dallas defense.

In the final analysis, Nagy recognizes that keeping Dart comfortable and healthy in a new system is the key to keeping the Giants offense in position to outscore a potent Dallas offense in Week 1.

Still, New York’s new offensive coordinator remains confident that the bright lights of a nationwide audience will not beam too bright for his quarterback.

“It's going to be an emotional time,” Nagy said. “Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, a lot of emotions going on. He's a competitor. So, I want him to stay calm, extremely confident, play fast, execute, and be a complete leader, but also just be himself. Cut it loose and have fun.”

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