Giants' Offensive Line Makeover Could Cost Jake Kubas His Roster Spot

If there's one thing we've noticed about the changes this New York Giants offense wanted to see under new head coach John Harbaugh, it's the type of offensive lineman the team wanted to attack in the draft and in free agency.

Many would say the term "bigger is better" applies to this regime's offensive line goals.

The team went out and drafted 6-foot-5, 330-pound behemoth Francis Mauigoa out of the University of Miami. A guy who played offensive tackle in college will kick inside to play offensive guard with the Giants because they have two returning starters at left and right tackle.

Adding to the mix of large human beings on the inside was the surprise re-signing of Evan Neal, the former top-five pick who flamed out at right tackle and was moved to right guard last season, only to not receive any playing time while he transitioned positions. He is a 6-foot-7, 340-pound athletic specimen who is still only 25.

The team also went out in free agency and signed 26-year-old former Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele, another behemoth at the position, standing at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds.

That makes little old 6-foot-4, 308-pound Jake Kubas look as if he is out of place amongst the giant redwood trees that now occupy the interior of the Giants' offensive line.

This will make it much more difficult for him to find a home on the active roster, knowing that the Giants have a type and he does not fit it.

JAKE KUBAS, OL

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 308 lbs.

Exp.: 2 years

School: North Dakota State

How Acquired: UDFA-’24

2025 in Review

Kubas, the former North Dakota State Bison, was a surprise at training camp, performing well and making a significant impression on the coaching staff. That's what led the undrafted free agent to end up on the active roster.

During that rookie campaign, he played in six games and started four for the Giants, demonstrating he had what it took to be a legitimate rotational guard in the NFL.

The problem was that 2024 participation was due to injuries along the offensive line, which forced them to reach deeper into their reserves. That would not be the case in 2025.

Last season, the Giants enjoyed relative health, especially on the interior of the offensive line. In 2024, Kubas backed up left guard John Runyan Jr., but in 2025, Runyan answered the call for every game but one. The game that he missed in Week 16 was started by veteran utility offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie.

This left Kubas no room to make it onto the field; in fact, it made it almost impossible for him to make the active roster. He did not record a single game in 2025, as he spent the season on the practice squad.

Contract/Cap Info

According to Spotrac , Kubas signed a one-year, $1.005 million contract with the New York Giants. There was no signing bonus and no guaranteed money, so the total amount will be credited back to the Giants if Kubas does not make the 53-man roster, and there will be no dead money.

2026 Preview

The word is out, and the message seems to be pretty clear: the Giants are looking to get bigger, stronger, and nastier across the front line.

The bigger, athletic bodies that dwarf Kubas will make it difficult for him during training camp in 2026. How can someone feel good about their chances when all of the guys that they've drafted and/or acquired to play the same position have nothing in common with them and their physical attributes?

Kubas is tough as nails and technically sound. But he is not a body mover, and it is clear that the Giants want body movers up front. That is the first and biggest hurdle he will have to overcome if he wants a chance to make this team.

Ultimately, the problem is that there are so many valuable bodies at guard that there is just not enough room in the depth chart for him.

You might think that it would be wise for him to cross-train as a center (and it would), except there are a lot of bodies on the roster that play center as well now. So, there is really nowhere for him to go.

Even the possibility of his ending up on the practice squad is difficult because they already have other offensive tackles who are more developmental and whom they may want to stash there instead.

Kubas looks similar to guards like Greg Van Roten, but Van Roten is now playing elsewhere. He also looks similar to Runyan, but Runyan is in the final years of his contract and could be on his way out the door soon.

Stinnie is a slightly bigger version of Kubas but has more veteran experience playing multiple positions.

Then there is the shadow cast by the two behemoths playing guard whenever we think about the position. This could be the final training camp for the former Bison with the Giants.

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