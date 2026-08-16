Giants Trenches Report Card: Evan Neal's Struggles Continue, and a Rookie Steps Up

If there was one area that interested us most, it was the trenches. Despite attempts by New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen to beef up the depth on the offensive and defensive lines, we had concerns about whether there was enough.

The answer is not quite. Head coach John Harbaugh sat left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris.

(The Giants were also without center John Michael Schmitz due to a concussion, center Lucas Patrick because of a knee issue, and they didn’t play tackle Jarrod Gray, who has an International Pathway Program roster exemption.)

The results? Mixed bag, bordering on concerning. Here are our grades and takeaways on the Giants' Preseason Week 1 trench play.

Offensive Line

Marcus Mbow

Getting today’s start at left tackle and playing 33 snaps in all, Mbow committed one false start, battled well on the pass block, and seemed to cement his spot as this team’s swing tackle.

Coming out of college, there was some speculation that Mbow might be a future candidate inside, specifically center.

With the recent injuries to two of the team’s centers, it made one wonder if the move inside might be a sooner option than expected, but Mbow’s importance at OT is too acute to start moving him around.

It might be a better off-season subject to consider, but it looks like he’s locked into offensive tackle.

Jermaine Eleumunor

Getting 16 snaps at his customary right tackle spot, Eleumunor was a bit slow to react to some of the Vikings' blitzing and crashes.

On the bright side, the big guy also got a few chances to show off his power on several inside running plays, and it was impressive; his pass-blocking was just fine.

Josh Ezeudu

Getting 27 snaps at second-team right tackle, Ezeudu looked sharp for the most part and also laid a couple of heavy inside blocks.

His pass-blocking was solid as well. Ezeudu looks healthy, which has been a problem working against him for most of his NFL career. If he can stay healthy, he’s worth a gamble for sure, especially in this OL-starved league, but until he proves he can be relied upon, he’ll be an eternal question mark.

J.C. Davis

Getting all of his 21 snaps with the second and third teamers at left tackle, this sixth-round rookie struggled to make his blocks in space and looked a bit overmatched out there.

Ryan Schenercke

The recipient of 11 snaps with the third team, this UDFA looked the part. What stood out were his lower-body technique, his quickness off the snap, and his ability to move in space.

He’s a feisty youngster who needs to continue working on his niftiness and quickness. He’s a bit stiff, but he certainly did not look overwhelmed out there against his fellow third-teamers.

Moving up in class may take some time, and he is off to a strong start in claiming a spot on the practice squad. The only question is whether the Giants might want to expose this emerging young talent to an OL-starved league on the waiver wire.

Jon Runyan

Looking sluggish and mediocre in his two series with the starters, Runyan did not impress with his run-blocking clumsiness. His pass-blocking, per his reputation, was better.

Francis Mauigoa

This huge first-round rookie certainly looked the part in his start at right guard. Mauigoa played into the third quarter (30 snaps) and played physically from start to finish, looking to be in very good shape.

He ended up on the ground a couple of times and lost several matchups in space, but in-line he was very much up to the task. This kid will not be getting overpowered by anybody.

His pass-blocking was solid-to-good, but we’ll give him a higher grade with his run-blocking, as long as the coaches keep him inside where he’s such an obvious weapon.

We were pleased to see his balance hold up while on the move and making contact. Once he gets his hands on a guy, that guy is done.

There were also no mental mistakes that jumped out at us. Mauigoa is an exciting prospect who should be a cornerstone for what this new coaching staff wants to do.

Daniel Faalele

Getting 13 snaps at left guard with the second team, the enormous Faalele gave up one sack with a whiff in space, while his run-blocking was more absorptive than punishing.

We’re not sure what to make of this guy, who’s one of the biggest players in this league. He seems locked into being this team’s swing guard, but we have questions about whether there are better options for that role already on this team.

Aaron Stinnie

This is the guy that we trust most in that swing guard role. Stinnie has the power, the experience, and the pelts on the wall to be a starter on several teams in this league. He’s such a reliable presence in every aspect of playing the position, and then there’s his experience playing center that cannot be overlooked.

Stinnie can fill many roles. He got all of his 18 snaps at left guard and played well. He’s not a particularly mobile guy, but this staff is looking for power players, and Stinnie is that.

He is also reliable. This organization would be wild to waive him in favor of somebody younger. Stinnie seems like a young 32. In his two seasons with the Giants, he’s played in 16 and 17 games.

We think he’s found his niche at this point in his life and is a valuable veteran backup whose reliability cannot be overstated.

Evan Neal

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting his 20 snaps with the third team at right guard, Neal looked extremely slow and ponderous off the snap and was unable to recover every time his footwork failed him.

To our eyes, he was the slowest mover of any of this week’s offensive linemen and just seemed to be losing his battle with time, despite being just 25 years old.

The more we see him try to play this game, the more we are amazed that he was rated so highly by so many NFL organizations coming out of Alabama.

Bryan Hudson

The team’s third-string center has had to step into the starting lineup early in training due to injuries in front of him. Hudson has been faring well in camp as the starter, and he continued to make a strong case for more reps this week.

He ran the offense smoothly save for one off-target shotgun snap, and he won most every one of his one-on-ones in-line.

Though he lacks the wide body that the coaches prefer over the ball, Hudson cannot be overpowered, though he can be out-maneuvered in space, which occurred perhaps twice this week.

The highlight of his day was getting out on the 3rd-&-23 screen pass and executing the block in space that sprung the back on this huge play.

Hudson’s not the most mobile of athletes, but he’s got a good feel for playing the angles. Still, he’s most comfortable in-line handing off pass rushers, using his strong low power, and combo-blocking adroitly.

If John Michael Schmitz continues to struggle with injuries, can this team win with Hudson over the ball? Hudson only has two NFL games under his belt, neither as a starter. He’s 25 to Schmitz’ 27, and he’s more physical than Schmitz.

The question is, does Hudson have the mobility and talent to handle the onslaught of starting defenses sure to challenge him?

Jake Kubas

Getting snaps at both right guard and center (21 snaps in all), Kubas acquitted himself quite well, especially in the mental aspects of the game.

He ran the offense issue-free when over the ball; while at guard, he stuck his nose into his blocks and usually squared up well to his man.

Kubas lacks size, power, and balance, but he’s smart and versatile. A solid backup for practice squad purposes, Kubas may never be starting material. Still, in a pinch, we would not hesitate to stick him into the lineup if injuries occur, as his mental game is extremely reliable.

Brenden Jaimes

Signed this past week to help with the injuries at the center position, Jaimes played 11 snaps with the third teamers and ran the offense capably.

Just 27 years old, this former fifth-round pick of the Chargers showed decent size out there and held his own. He also ran the offense efficiently.

Defensive Line

Leki Fotu

Getting 19 early snaps at down defensive end, Fotu looked the part with his imposing frame, but he did not hold up well in the pit and did not make a positive impact.

Fotu had a chance to make a statement and seize a hold on a depth spot, but it did not happen. He couldn’t find the ball, but did contribute when he got a hand on a throw at the line of scrimmage.

Josh Tupou

The better of the backups, Tupou was active and combative while holding his ground over his 21 snaps. He wasn’t dominant by any means, but he was visible and he held up to some double-teams.

He finished with two tackles and played with his head up and eyes open. Tupou is built a little closer to the ground for nose purposes, but like most backups, he needs to improve his shed, which was an issue early on in his snaps this week.

Bobby Jamison-Travis

This sixth-round rookie got some sporadic first-half snaps but got onto the field more often in the second half, playing 25 snaps total in the game. He looked more mobile than most of today’s big bodies.

The rookie showed up in pursuit more so than at the point of attack, as he got caught up in the scrum too often and did not always take on his man.

The game looked a bit fast for him at times, but he did show up in short yardage with some stout play. He did not record any tackles.

Darius Alexander

Aug 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander (91) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only one of the projected defensive line starters to play this week, Alexander recorded the defense’s lone sack when he cleaned up a broken pocket, and he made a couple of plays against the run while getting a whole bunch of playing time—24 snaps.

The coaches apparently wanted to see a lot of him, and they did—including Alexander getting washed out against the run on too many occasions. On running plays, Alexander doesn’t seem to be particularly disposed to committing to the point of attack; he’s too often accepting of his fate and not showing enough fight.

He remains much more interested in rushing the passer than stuffing the run. He has the size and athletic ability to be a difference maker inside, but we’re not sure if the coaches can instill that desire in him to want to make a difference on every snap.

Alexander had another hit on the quarterback and a run-game tackle, but there seems to be so much more waiting to be unleashed.

Zacch Pickens

Getting 22 snaps at defensive end, Pickens did little to impress and did not flash.

Anquin Barnes Jr.

Getting just six late-game snaps, Barnes absorbed some blocks and did not show much while manning the middle.

Marlon Davidson

The one backup defensive lineman who impressed was this player, a former Falcons third-round pick who showed the athleticism to move around and get to the ball.

Davidson did get his hands on a pass and also ran down several plays, showing solid mobility. Davidson is the lightest of the defensive linemen on the summer roster, but he also has some of the best movement.

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