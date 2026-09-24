John Harbaugh Leaves Door Open for Jaxson Dart’s Return

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed reports that starting quarterback Jaxson Dart will be placed on injured reserve, saying Dart would be out for the “regular season, at least.”

But could the quarterback, assuming everything goes well with his upcoming surgery and rehab, be back if the Giants make the postseason?

“There's no way to know; it just depends on the recovery,” Harbaugh said. “You can't pinpoint it exactly.”

Still, it sounds like the plan is to include Dart, who is expected to be added to injured reserve on Thursday, as one of the allotted eight players “designated for return” once his knee proves stable. However, Harbaugh didn’t confirm if that was definitely the plan.

He did confirm that Jameis Winston will take over the starting quarterback role and that the team will look to bring in another quarterback for depth, either via free agency or trade.

However, it’s still unknown whether that new quarterback will land on the practice squad or take the spot on the 53-man roster that opens up once Dart is placed on IR.

Preferably, whoever the Giants acquire is a veteran with some experience, though Harbaugh understands it will depend on who is available.

“You never know. If a younger guy becomes available that's interesting, that would fit — and I think we're looking at all that. It just depends on really what our options end up being,” he said.

Is Dart’s Return This Year Realistic?

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That all depends on multiple factors, starting with when Dart is scheduled to have his surgery and how well that and his rehab go.

According to ESPN, Jaxson Dart’s knee injury includes his MCL, PCL, and meniscus, with further reports citing the meniscus as being the main concern.

ESPN’s report did not include the severity of Dart’s meniscus injury. If it’s a simple trim, the timeline can take anywhere from 4-8 weeks .

If it’s a more complex tear, most prognoses claim it could take at least three months, which, assuming Dart has the surgery right away and his rehab goes well, would bring him to around mid-January, which is right around the time the playoffs start.

That said, only Dart's doctors know the extent of the trauma suffered by each part in his knee, all of which will determine his recovery timeline.

While Dart is the kind of person who will undoubtedly attack his rehab as soon as he gets the go-ahead post-surgery, the most likely scenario and the one that makes the most sense is to let him take his time with coming back, playoffs or no playoffs.

The Giants, Dart, and Giants fans all hope the former Ole Miss signal caller has a long, successful career with Big Blue.

The priority should be ensuring his knee heals properly so he can fulfill that role as the team continues to build itself into a potential perennial playoff contender under Harbaugh.

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