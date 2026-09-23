Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Season Is Over After Knee Surgery Decision
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As unfortunately anticipated, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s season is over.
Dart suffered a significant knee injury in Monday’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams when two defenders sandwiched him on the Giants’ seventh snap.
Although he was able to walk off the field under his own power and later return to the sideline in street clothes to watch the second half, Dart’s imaging tests revealed more significant knee damage beyond the MCL.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dart’s PCL and meniscus were also damaged, the meniscus being the main concern.
Dart’s ACL was not affected by the injury.
Dart concludes his second NFL season having gone 23-of-29 for 230 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (134.2 passer rating).
He also rushed for 54 yards on 11 carries.
Dart, whom head coach John Harbaugh confirmed had wanted to return to the Giants’ Monday night game against the Rams only to be advised against it by the team’s medical staff, had reportedly sought multiple opinions on the quickest way back to the team for this season.
In the end, after consulting with numerous medical specialists, it was determined that surgery would be the best course of action to allow Dart to make a complete recovery.
The Giants are scheduled to practice on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. after which time head coach John Harbaugh and the players are scheduled to address the media.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina