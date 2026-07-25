Giants' Jaxson Dart Enters Year Two With Something to Prove

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is in a unique spot entering his second NFL season . The young signal-caller flashed bursts of stardom but got a bit indecisive and was inconsistent on deep throws.

He demonstrated impressive mobility and a ferocious competitive fire, but he also absorbed big hits and missed two games with a concussion. He gets to learn under John Harbaugh, but he also has to learn a new system.

The offense is more versatile, but Malik Nabers is still not ready to return from his torn ACL. The schedule should be kinder, but the division is stacked with talented QBs. Almost every pro comes with a potential con that Dart will have to overcome.

When promise and skepticism collide, the media tends to lean toward the latter. When ranking all 32 starting quarterbacks for the upcoming campaign, Henry McKenna of FOX Sports placed Dart in the No. 21 slot, ahead of former Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud and right below 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

What Jaxson Dart has to do to prove the skeptics wrong

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dart has a skill set befitting of a dual threat, and he now has a Super Bowl champion head coach in Harbaugh and a respectable offensive coordinator in Matt Nagy showing him the way.

The Ole Miss graduate has to keep processing the game, hone his accuracy , and take what the defense gives him.

Dart is preparing for a pivotal training camp, as he does his best to further build chemistry with new pass-catchers Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Calvin Austin III, Odell Beckham Jr. and JuJu Smith-Schuster. He has the confidence and demeanor that Harbaugh demands.

Now, Dart has to match his mentality with his performance. Following a year in which he completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for another 487 yards and nine TDs, the former No. 25 pick will try to strike a balance on the field.

By taking more snaps under center, sprinkling in more play-action and addressing his 32 percent completion rate on passes 20+ yards, Dart will have the opportunity to grow into a more complete quarterback, especially behind what should once again be one of the sturdier offensive lines in the league.

It is perfectly reasonable for McKenna and others to rank Dart in the bottom third of starting NFL signal-callers, but based on everything he has at his disposal, Dart is a prime candidate to climb the board by season's end.

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