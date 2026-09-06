Giants Sign LG Jon Runyan to Two-Year, $22 Million Extension

The New York Giants have been busy getting their salary cap in order ahead of the start of the 2026 season. And fresh on the heels of backup quarterback Jameis Winston having received a two-year contract extension , now comes word that starting left guard Jon Runyan received a two-year extension worth $22 million with $21.5 million guaranteed.

Runyan, one of four moves we proposed to clear cap space, was initially thought to be on shaky ground earlier in the year, given his cap hit and the new regime coming in with a reputation for preferring maulers. But Runyan held off any challenges to his job and roster spot by delivering a solid showing in the preseason.

Per PFF, Runyan posted an 84.5 pass-blocking grade in 37 snaps played (18 in pass blocking) and did not allow a quarterback pressure. His pass-blocking grade was the second-best among the Giants blockers in the preseason.

He wasn’t quite as strong in the running game, posting a 49.1 grade, which was the third-lowest on the team.

But then again, pass blocking has always been Runyan’s calling card. As for run blocking, perhaps the coaches believe they can scheme around his shortcomings or that a switch to more of a gap scheme could help the overall showing.

Runyan’s first season with the Giants was cut short due to a shoulder issue. Last year, he started slowly, perhaps a result of being in the latter stages of regaining strength in his shoulder.

Still, he finished with a 97.3 pass-blocking efficiency rating , an improvement over his 96.9 rating in his first season with the Giants.

Runyan, who signed with the Giants in 2024 after four seasons with Green Bay, had played the majority of his snaps between 2022 and 2023 at right guard.

He was projected to play right guard for the Giants, but the injury issues with Evan Neal, who was supposed to convert and hence compete for the right guard spot. That necessitated the Giants moving Runyan, who was set to enter the final year of his contract this year, to left guard.

While the exact breakdown of the contract extension isn’t known, the move ensures that the Giants will have four of their five projected starting offensive linemen for this coming season under contract.

Center John Michael Schmitz is currently the only projected starter who is not signed beyond this season.

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