Giants' Cap Crunch: 4 Ways New York Can Clear $1.18M Before Roster Cuts

The NFL’s top-51 rule comes to an end this week, which means every NFL team needs to be under the allocated salary cap for the 2026 season.

That also means that the New York Giants , who, according to Over the Cap , are currently projected to be $1,179,917 over their allotted cap space of $272,762,706, have some work to do. They must clear the deficit and gain enough of a cushion to be able to add personnel every week as needed.

The question is, where are they going to get the money to not only erase the projected deficit but also give themselves breathing room? Already, the Giants have restructured the contracts of left tackle Andrew Thomas and outside linebacker Brian Burns, two players that are firmly in their future.

And they can’t touch the $14.751 million owed to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux this year, with that total representing his option year and being fully guaranteed.

The biggest remaining contracts where the Giants could potentially gain salary cap space are all at a point in their life cycle in which the players are owed guaranteed money, many of them the full amount.

That makes things tricky to maneuver the cap because the player must receive his full guaranteed amount regardless of how the current year’s contract is structured.

That could then lead the Giants to introduce voidable years and/or extend a player or two who are in the team’s long-term plans.

Here are four possible scenarios where the Giants can get the cap space they need for the upcoming season.

WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton was once firmly entrenched as the No. 2 receiver on the team and was paid accordingly. But his sports hernia injury last year combined with the explosive performance of Wan’Dale Robinson saw him slide down the ranks.

This year, Slayton has not only had a quiet summer as he continues to work his way back into playing shape from his offseason surgery, but he also looks to have lost ground again to rookie Malachi Fields and Odell Beckham Jr.

This makes it fair to wonder if Slayton is going to get a game-day uniform on Sunday when the Giants open the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Slayton’s $9.749 million guaranteed money (out of his total $12.25 million base salary) means he’s not someone who can be easily cut.

Still, if they can find a trade partner who is willing to split the guaranteed money owed, that might be the best-case scenario for all involved.

SAF Jevon Holland

New York Giants safety Jevon Holland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holland was among the starters this summer who didn’t play that much in the preseason, and no, not because of an injury. It’s clear that the coaches like what he brings to the table, to the point where it’s a strong possibility that they want the safety in their plans for the long term.

Holland is in Year 2 of his three-year deal, and his $12.9 million base salary owed this year is fully guaranteed.

Perhaps the Giants can convert part of that base salary into a signing bonus and extend Holland’s deal by two or three years (the third year voidable), giving him new money to remain with the team, while also offering some cap relief.

CB Paulson Adebo

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adebo, unlike Holland, competed for his job, a competition that took a hit when he had to miss some time this summer due to a hamstring strain.

To his credit, Adebo made a strong enough push to keep his starting job, and with his full salary ($17.25 million) guaranteed for this year as well, the Giants may consider the same approach proposed for Holland.

One exception, however. Instead of tacking on two years with Adebo, add only one extra year (a voidable one) after converting part of his guaranteed salary into a signing bonus to thin out the conversion and optimize the savings.

LG Jon Runyan

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn’t that much of a competition for Runyan’s starting job, which he cleanly won. But it is fair to wonder if he’s in the team’s long-term plans beyond this season.

If not, the Giants could approach him about converting part of his $9 million base salary owed this year (none of which is guaranteed) into a signing bonus, then tacking on a voidable year for 2027 to help thin out the new signing bonus’s impact. Runyan’s current prorated signing bonus is $2.5 million, so there appears to be plenty of room to finagle if they are looking for space.

That said, Runyan’s situation would be one of the last moves we’d consider, as we’d be more inclined to address the contracts of players in the team’s long-term plans whose deals are approaching the end.

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