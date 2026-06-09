Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Praised for Handling ‘Tough Situations’ Over Trade Rumors and Contract Status

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux could have handled things so much differently.

The 25-year-old Thibodeaux is entering the option year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $14.75 million. Beyond that, there are no financial guarantees for his future, which means that were he to suffer a serious injury, his potential earnings would suffer a massive blow.

And he’s doing all this despite the outside noise about him being on the trade block, something that began last year when the team drafted Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

But rather than raise a stink about it by holding out or demanding a trade, Thibodeaux, the fifth overall draft pick in 2022, has shut his mouth, put his nose to the grindstone, and has been working to get himself into a position to have the best year of his career since his 11.5-sack season in 2023.

“I think he's handling it so well, with so much maturity,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I don't know if you see every player handle it the way he has. Everybody's gotta admit he's handled this thing really the right way.

“He knows he needs to go out and have a great season, and it starts with what Harry Carson was talking about. You do it for the team. You do it to win as many games as you can, and you let everything else fall in place the way it's supposed to, and that's what he's planning on doing.

“Nobody knows what the future holds. But the future holds games that he's going to be playing a lot of plays in, and he's going to play really well.”

Outside linebacker Brian Burns agreed.

“I'm so proud of Thibs,” he said. “I don't want to sound all sentimental or whatever, but just the man he is and he's becoming, like the way he handles his business, is something that's really inspirational.

“He's doing everything right. He's leaving no stones unturned, and that's something that I really commend him on because he is put in tough situations at times, and he's handled it like a pro.”

Thibodeau’s NFL tenure has been mostly marked by injuries that have cost him chunks of the last two seasons, leaving him with just 22 games over that span.

In those games, he’s posted 8.0 sacks – 3.5 fewer than his big 2023 season.

He’s also recorded 13 tackles for loss,26 quarterback hits, and 53 total tackles.

Going beyond the numbers

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But those numbers, while not very impressive, are just part of what Thibodeaux brings to the table, according to Burns.

“I would say, honestly, one, his physicality is top-notch. " And I would say, honestly, in each practice and the practices before, even last year, he's been the hardest worker on the defense.

“He's outworked a lot of guys, day in and day out, including myself. And that's kind of what inspires me because he's pushing me as well, because it's a friendly battle in our room all the time.”

Burns, who has been a big brother to Thibodeaux, thinks the fifth-year linebacker is in for his best season yet.

“I definitely wish the best and expect the best out of him this year. He's been playing his best ball for the past two years, and I expect him to have a great year, honestly. Yeah, man, I'm really proud of Thibs, for sure.”

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