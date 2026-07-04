Giants Mailbag: Offensive Line Questions, Kayvon Thibodeaux's Future and Playoff Hype

In our latest edition of the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag, we have a light one for the holiday, with questions about the offensive line, Kayvon Thibodeaux and much more.

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From Unc Brutus 'The Champion' ( @Btruetolife ): It just seems that Harbaugh likes his linemen "big." I understand Jon Runyan is a respectable veteran guard, but he is not truly hefty.

Here is an OL I could get behind this season. Thoughts?

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Evan Neal

C John Michael Schmitz

RG Francis Mauigoa

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Brute, I can certainly get on board with that o-line that line as well. I have questions, though, about Neal and if he shows enough to displace Runyan on the line.

Even though Neal is a veteran, he’s still relatively “new” as an NFL guard, and I’m not sure how wise it would be to have both him and rookie Francis Mauigoa out there at the same time.

That said, I think you definitely have to see what you have and let it play out, but I think when it’s all said and done, Runyan finishes his contract with the team this year, and then they move on.

From Kris Kauffeld ( @dublk52 ): Happy 4th! Let’s say Kayvon Thibodeau plays a full season and does slightly better than he has in the past. How much money do you think he will want per year, and do you think the Giants would sign him or let him go for the comp pics?

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Happy Fourth, Kris. I don’t know what Thibodeaux might want money-wise–I suppose he could want to be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the game, which, per Over the Cap, you’re talking $40 million and upward .

Is he worth that for the Giants if he plays “slightly better” than in the past? Probably not. IT probably comes down to snap allocation and whether they think they can get similar or better production from Abdul Carter, who is on a rookie deal for the next three years.

My personal opinion is that, regardless of what happens, Thibodeaux walks away in free agency, and the Giants take the comp pick, if there is one.

If that is the case, you’re talking about a potential third-round pick, and that is assuming the Giants don’t make any signings that nullify that.

From: Donald S. (via e-mail): With another double-digit sack season, Brian Burns will match Justin Tuck’s accomplishments in that area. Do you think that the addition of Tremaine Edmunds and Arvell Reese will help him?

Donald, I don’t think the additions of Edmunds and Reese hurt, but what I am curious to see is if opponents throw more double teams or chips at Burns to slow him down, and if so, how the Giants adjust to free him up.

From Anthony J (via e-mail): ESPN pegged the Giants as a top-three 'worst to first' candidate — it has an 11.6% divisional-title chance and a 22.2% playoff shot, buying that hype, or is it still mostly draft-season optimism?

Thanks for the question, Anthony. Personally, I think those percentages are based on last year–no one knows what the year ahead holds.

I tend to be pragmatic, preferring to see how this roster looks when Malik Nabers returns and how ready they look in the first couple of weeks before we get our hopes too high or too low. That said, I hope the hype is real, as it would be nice to finally cover a winning team again.

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