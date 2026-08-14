Giants' Most Snubbed Players in New Madden '27 Ratings

The New York Giants should have all the inspiration they need. They posted a 13-38 record over the previous three seasons and hired renowned motivator John Harbaugh as their new head coach. This team has what it requires to improve markedly in 2026.

But some additional bulletin board material couldn't hurt. Whether or not fans put much stock into it, the Madden ‘27 player ratings can be a source of fuel, particularly for those who feel slighted. Big Blue's rankings leave plenty to discuss.

Giants Rated Just Right

Elite left tackle Andrew Thomas and ferocious outside linebacker Brian Burns lead the Giants with 93 and 89 ratings, respectively. And that feels right.

Burns has a case for 90+ after posting an NFC-best 16.5 sacks last season, but this seems like a fair mark when looking at the overall numbers. Thomas can often get overlooked in favor of other offensive linemen, so his rating is refreshing and well deserved.

Giving Malik Nabers an 86 is also reasonable. The 23-year-old wide receiver boasts 90+ upside after a promising rookie year that included 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns, but a lost 2025 campaign and potential questions about his health warrant this score.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Madden raters rightly assigned third-year tight end Theo Johnson a 77, a rating that nicely underscores his undeniable physical gifts and his worrying 14 percent career drop rate .

The people in charge clearly recognize the impact he can make in the red zone after his Giants-leading five receiving TDs in 2025, but Johnson must tighten up his game.

I will round out this grouping, perhaps controversially, by including quarterback Jaxson Dart. Many fans believe that his 77 rating is too low. Although I predict he will break into the 80s by midseason, I can understand why the Madden raters hesitated to label him the next star QB.

They are going by the evidence in front of them, and that foretells a highly promising and mobile signal-caller who still has to prove he can succeed as a passer.

A new coaching staff and upgraded offense should help him achieve that objective, but until he does, I do not have much of a problem with this mark. Besides, if there is any one individual talent who can benefit from some perceived disrespect, it is a 23-year-old starting QB.

Giants Who Are Rated Too Low

Isaiah Likely served as a complementary piece to star tight end Mark Andrews on the Baltimore Ravens, but he should be the clear No. 1 on the Giants' depth chart. Heck, he may emerge as the squad's second-leading receiver overall. Madden's 75 rating does not reflect his skills or change in circumstances.

Yes, Likely posted a lackluster 2025 season, but he suffered a broken bone in his foot last July, and the Ravens' offense was at less than full strength amid Lamar Jackson's injury issues. The stars should align in the Meadowlands.

New York committed $26 million guaranteed to him, likely because it believes in him. Obviously, Madden needs more convincing.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has quickly become one of the more underrated running backs in the league. That unfortunate trend continues in this video game.

The third player in franchise history to record 1,000 scrimmage yards in his first two NFL seasons gets hit with a 79, coming in below Cam Skattebo's 81. I would not bump him up much more, to be honest, but a sub-80 rating feels a tad unfair given how he ended 2025.

Skattebo probably gets a boost because of his pass-catching prowess. Still, it is important to remember that Tracy played wide receiver at Iowa before transitioning to the backfield after transferring to Purdue. New York has two versatile backs, and each has earned an 80+.

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have a little trouble wrapping my head around a 76 for punter Jordan Stout. His career metrics may not be stellar, but how could a reigning All-Pro rank in the bottom half of his position group? His big leg could be an overlooked yet valuable part of a potential Giants resurgence.

Edge rusher Abdul Carter at 81 personally feels too low, especially since I think he can attain Second-Team All-Pro status in 2026. Still, his uneven rookie campaign might have produced some skepticism.

Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is another player who could rise a little from his 80 rating, as he was a notable standout in the Giants' dramatically improved offensive line.

Big Blue will have the opportunity to shatter Madden's assessments and silence the public's longstanding (and justified) condemnation. These ratings could look quite different as the year progresses.

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