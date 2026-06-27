Giants Mailbag: Theo Johnson as a Surprise Contributor, Two Positions Still Raising Questions and More

In our latest edition of the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag, we answer roster questions heading into the 2026 season, touch on Patrick Ricard's versatility as a blocker and occasional offensive weapon, address positional concerns at kicker and interior offensive line, and much more.

If you ever have a question you’d like considered for a response, e-mail it to us , or post a “tweet” to us @Patricia_Traina with the hashtag #askPTrain so we see it.

From Joe G (via e-mail): I know Patrick Richard is a dynamic blocker, but did the Ravens have any plays for him to actually run the ball or catch passes?

Joe, Ricard has 49 regular-season career receptions on 67 targets and 11 career rushing attempts during his time with the Ravens, so yes, there were some plays for him. I suspect the Giants will have a play or two in their playbook where he might be an asset in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

From Robert C (via e-mail): I know it is early, but what positions on the Giants appear to be the weakest?

Michigan place kicker Dominic Zvada | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Robert, I think the position groups where I still have questions include kicker and interior offensive line. I say kicker because, even though it appears Dominic Zvada is ahead in the battle, I’d like to see how each guy performs on kickoffs and in the elements.

On the offensive line, I still have questions about the interior. Francis Mauigoa seems etched in stone at right guard, but remember, the Giants brought in a lot of guard candidates, which is why I keep speculating if they might be looking to upgrade at left guard. And if so, do they have someone better than Jon Runyan, the incumbent?

So the bottom line is that while I wouldn’t necessarily call both of those positions “weak,” those would be the two areas where I think the biggest question marks exist.

From Pat L (via e-mail). I was curious about your impression and thoughts on 2026 second-round pick Colton Hood. Have you been able to interview him?

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood (12) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Pat, the only time Hood was made available was on the podium during rookie camp, so no, I have not personally sat with him for any one-on-ones.

He’s a young cornerback still developing a feel for the intricacies of the game, as I outlined in this article . But yes, he has some intriguing tools, and yes, I think he’s a modest young man who is willing to come in and work on his craft.

From Donald P (via e-mail): As you have said thus far, the off-season has looked promising. The players now leave for 7 weeks. What happens during that time? Do they just work on their own? Can they be at the facility and interact with coaches? The progress made in OTAs can be lost in 7 weeks.

Donald, for the most part, the players get away for the time in between the end of spring and the start of camp. It’s a last chance to spend quality time with family and friends or to go on vacation.

Some players rehabbing come in for periodic progress checks, while others opt to stick around to continue their workouts. So, in short, it varies.

I wouldn’t worry too much about any progress made during the spring being lost. Remember, the purpose was to install the new playbooks. Unless they undergo one of those Men in Black mind wipes, I don’t think they’re going to forget what was taught to them.

Assuming they stay in shape over the summer so they pass their conditioning drill, they will then have five days as part of the CBA-mandated acclimation period to round into football shape.

From Kris Kauffeld ( @dublk52 ): We are all hopeful that a new defensive coordinator will help the team this year. Do the stats back that up from last year? Was there a significant difference in statistics when they switched defensive coordinators?

April 7: New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson speaks to the media via video conference call. | Patricia Traina, New York Giants On SI

Kris, I think the answer is it depends. You have to look at the other factors such as injuries, personnel, etc. You also have to look at whether the defensive coordinator is running a system that brings out the best in the talent he has been given.

If you’re talking about the Giants, just look at the main stats—overall defense, run defense, and pass defense. In 2023, the final year under Wink Martindale, the Giants ranked 27th, 29th, and 19th respectively.

In 2024, Shane Bowen’s first season, the defense ranked 24th, 27th, and 8th. An improvement? Yes on the surface. But if you drill down further, some areas got worse and you also saw some players regress.

That all being said, Dennard Wilson’s core philosophies appear to be a better fit for the Giants. We will have to go through the season to see just how much of a difference the change at defensive coordinator actually makes, but I am optimistic that the unit will look much better overall if everyone stays healthy.

From Benny (via e-mail): Who is the one player you think people will be surprised to hear is a big contributor this year?

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants tight end Theo Johnson (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Great question, Benny. I think I’m going to go with tight end Theo Johnson on this one. Even though the Giants signed Isaiah Likely as their TE1, I still believe Johnson will have a fairly sizable role on offense, particularly in the passing game.

Johnson’s stats took a big leap forward last year in 15 games played, and I think if he can eliminate the dropped balls, he will be someone defenses won’t want to sleep on.

From Jesse (via e-mail): Here’s a fun one for you. Who is the very first Giants player you remember watching?

Nov 24, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants quarterback (11) Phil Simms in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Hi Jesse. That’s easy. Phil Simms. Actually, my very first memory of Giants football was the Fumble because I remember how enraged my father was when he came home from the game.

I didn’t understand what the big deal was at the time, but I remember how the following year, my dad was hoping they’d get a quarterback, and when they got Simms, I just naturally started following him.

To date, Simms’s jersey is the only one I ever purchased and though I don’t have it anymore, I used to wear it on those occasions when I’d be lucky enough to go to a game. (My dad was a season ticket holder who had amazing seats in the old Giants Stadium—lower bowl, 50-yard-line, 18 rows back on the visitor’s side).

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