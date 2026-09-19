Giants Mailbag: Tyrone Tracy's Fumbles, Aaron Donald's Return and Adebo's Future

Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

The Future of the Running Back Room

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Elo H: Tyronne Tracy Jr. had just one fumble all last season. He has seven career fumbles in three years. In Week 1 vs. Dallas, he was one of four Giants who fumbled (Tracy, Skat, Likely, and Dart). I know he fumbled in preseason too, but are people overreacting about him having fumbl-itis?

Hi Elo. To a degree, yes. There were four fumbles in that game, but only Tracy’s wasn’t recovered by the Giants. I think people are reacting to all the mishaps the running back has had from the fumbles and the missed block.

From where I sit, it looks as if Tracy is pressing a bit rather than letting things come to him. I was glad to see John Harbaugh hug him at the end of the game, even though he had pulled the running back off the field after the fumble occurred.

I still think Tracy is a decent enough runner, but if he keeps making those mistakes, I don’t know if his kickoff-return ability will help him get back on the field.

From @BadGuyBald: How do you think the Giants will split the RB snaps? I listen to Paul Dottino, and he seems confident that Najee will have a significant role when he is ready to play.

Too soon to say, BGB. I agree that Najee Harris will have a role when he’s fully ready to play, but I can’t honestly say I have a feel for how the snaps will be doled out.

What if Skattebo is still healthy and running well? Do you think it makes sense to sit him down once Harris is ready? I don’t.

Room to Grow

From @KrisKauffeld : So much fun to get a Week 1 win. Obviously all Giants fans are ecstatic. Where do you see the offense growing in the next few weeks?

Hey Kris. Yes, it’s nice to be talking about a win for sure! I think the offense still needs its deep passing game to mature some more, and that should come as Malik Nabers continues to shake off the rust.

I’d also like to see the pre-snap penalties cleaned up as here were four of them in Week 1. Overall, I think we can all agree the offense is off to a solid start.

From @GRC: The narrative is that the Giants have to bring their A-game. What happens if the Rams don't bring theirs?

The Giants will win.

From @SaintRegis: What do you think of Jaxson Dart's 48.3% of his passes resulting in a 1st down? IMO, it is a phenomenal game stat to have.

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is, and I’m glad for Dart and the Giants. Of course, Dart will probably tell you it wasn’t good enough, but hey, compared to the struggles this team had in years past, I’m good with it.

Playoffs?

From @GoGiants : Do you believe that a victory on Monday night over the Rams validates fan feelings of finally having a winning team to pull for? Dare we talk about playoffs?

GoGiants, I can’t speak for all fans, but I do believe that even if the Giants upset the Rams, it will go a long way toward proving that the win over Dallas wasn’t a fluke. Even if they don’t beat the Rams, so long as the game isn’t an embarrassing, error-filled blowout, I think that is progress we can hang our hats on.

Playoffs? Personally, I would hold off on that if the Giants do upset the Rams. It’s a long season; I’d like to see where they are by the bye week and how they’re playing, since the back half of their schedule is a lot more challenging.

Dirty Dallas?

From @Barchyman: It hasn’t been mentioned postgame, so it’s probably not the case, but I heard an announcer talk about Caleb Downs twisting Malik Nabers’ leg at the end of a tackle, and later it looked like when Dart was wrapped up by another that Downs dove at the back of the knee. Dirty or no?

Sep 13, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) and linebacker Dee Winters (53) tackle New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barchy, to be honest, I don’t recall either play.

Donald’s Return

From George H. (via email): Are you as concerned as I am about the possibility of Aaron Donald playing on Monday?

Aug 30, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) at practice at the Rams Practice Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not really, George. First, I don’t think Donald will play a full game, given that he hasn’t done so in two seasons.

Second, I have confidence in Francis Mauigoa, who projects to line up across from Donald if he does play.

I’m curious to see how the Giants plan for him now that they don’t have to worry about Myles Garrett in addition to Donald.

End of the Line for Adebo?

From Elias F. (via email): Do you think Paulson Adebo is done with the Giants? What a waste of a signing.

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elias, if we go off what head coach John Harbaugh said, Adebo will be back at some point later this season.

I’ve been screaming all offseason about the lack of depth at cornerback, so I would find it hard to believe Adebo has played his final snap for Big Blue unless his knee injury turns out to be season-ending.

Do I think Adebo will be on this team in 2027? No. The fact that they didn’t touch his contract to clear space pretty much tells us all we need to know.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.