Harbaugh's "Bully Ball" Giants Are Betting on a Fast Turnaround

The environment around the New York Giants changed from the moment former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hired—and he left no doubt as to what he planned to do. He even spelled it out in a letter to the season ticket holders:

"My vision is simple: We will develop a disciplined, resilient, and prepared team—one that plays with passion, physicality, and an unrelenting love for the game. We will fight for every yard and every opportunity to make you proud, building a culture of excellence that honors our legacy while charging into an exciting new era," Harbaugh said.

You can neatly combine all those adjectives in his first sentence into two words: Bully Ball. It's a style that brought him a Super Bowl title, 12 postseason appearances, and a .614 career regular-season winning percentage over 18 seasons with the Ravens.

Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen were aggressive in identifying players who could execute the objective. The Giants' roster has gotten bigger, stronger, faster and more conditioned over the offseason.

And they've got a sense that their starting lineup can compete in the division, although there are some thin spots on the depth chart, starting with the defensive line.

The Giants entered the week with 23 players on their 53-man roster who were not on the team in any capacity last season, including seven draft picks and two undrafted rookie free agents.

How lofty a goal is it to quickly turn them from a club that finished 4-13 last season into a playoff contender?

Each year since 1990 (36 straight seasons), at least four NFL teams qualified for the playoffs that were not in the postseason the previous year.

The list includes six 2025 playoff clubs: New England (4-13 to 14-3), Jacksonville (4-13 to 13-4), Chicago (5-12 to 11-6), Carolina (5-12 to 8-9), San Francisco (6-11 to 12-5), and Seattle (10-7 to 14-3).

What about challenging yourself within your own division? At least one team has gone worst-to-first, winning its division the season after finishing in or tied for last place, in 21 of the last 24 NFL seasons. New England and Chicago accomplished the feat in 2025.

What are your key factors for the Giants this season? You can join via chat and audio or video calls to discuss them with host Paul Dottino in the latest edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast, live-streamed starting at 8 p.m., available in the video above. To make a video or audio call, use this link .

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