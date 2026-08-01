Welcome to the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag! From offseason moves to game-day strategies, we'll do our best to answer your questions. (Some questions have been edited for brevity and clarity.)

Vita Vea Addition Looks Unlikely

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Unc Bru 'The Champion' ( @Btruetolife ): 1. Do you believe the Giants will truly be in on trying to acquire Vita Vea? 2. Do you think there are any plans to try to have Evan Neal compete at LG to see if he could unseat Jon Runyan?

Thanks for the questions, Bru. No, I don’t think Vita Vea is in play for the reasons I outlined in this article . He’d make a fine addition, but I think you have to start thinking about the long-term future rather than continuing to bring in older vets.

As for Runyan, I’ve been saying for months that I don’t think he will go unchallenged at left guard. Do I think at the end of the day he’ll hold onto his job? Yes.

But I also think that Evan Neal, Daniel Faalele, and Aaron Stinnie will be among those who challenge him. What I’m curious to see is how well Faalele, who has been a career right guard in the NFL, does in making his case for the job.

Carter Thrives, But O-Line Disadvantage Skews the Picture

From PJ A of the Locked On Giants Blue Crew : If I remember correctly, Abdul Carter was dominant in training camp last year, but then (as I think it was Jermaine Eluemunor who predicted), when the pads were added, the O-Line caught up with him. Is this year the same? If not, then why is this year different?

PJ, this time of year, when practices are conducted without pads and there is no live contact, the defense is almost always going to look like the better unit. The offensive linemen can’t get their hands on the defenders, which puts them at a disadvantage.

Now, as far as Carter is concerned, he has a lightning-fast first step that often leaves offensive linemen back on their heels even before they get into their pass-block set.

So I think to answer your question, Carter deserves kudos because he’s been productive so far this camp, but also remember that the offensive line is practicing at a disadvantage.

Nabers' Week 1 Status

From YanksFanPaul ( @YanksFanPaul ) After watching Leek practice (Thursday), what is your speculation on his availability for opening night against Dallas?

Paul, I still would be stunned if Nabers is fully cleared for Week 1. By “fully cleared,” I mean he won’t be on a pitch count of any type.

John Harbaugh has already said that it will be a while before Nabers goes through an entire practice, and I think he has to get to that point for a few days in a row before all restrictions are lifted.

That said, I also believe that just the mere presence of him on the field will give opposing defenses reason to hesitate: do they risk single-covering him, or do they devote extra resources to him?

From Joshua Gidden ( @JoshuaGlid80972 ): Just wondering if you are still out on Nabers for week 1 or if you've softened your stance on his availability.

Hi Josh. See my response above regarding my stance on Nabers. I will add that the biggest tell as to whether Nabers is ready for Week 1 will be what his week of practice leading into the Dallas game looks like.

I fully anticipate Nabers being listed as “questionable” on the Week 1 injury report, if for no other reason than to mess with the Cowboys and leave them wondering if they should plan for him or not.

Giants' New Assistants Still Flying Under the Radar

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks to his players during drills during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Kris Kauffeld ( @dublk52 ) Any of the new assistant coaches stand out during the first week of camp?

Kris, I’m not really sure what you’d consider “standing out.” Truthfully, the focus has been more on the players.

The media is scheduled to speak with the assistants later on in the camp, so if you want to circle back with me on this question to see if any of the assistants say anything that perks up the ears, I’ll be happy to revisit the question in that format.

Giants Expected to Keep Churning Roster Bottom

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants players huddle up during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From BadGuyBald ( @BigBellyBe ): How much more roster movement do you expect? Where should the Giants be looking to add? (Depth/starters)

What’s up, Bad Guy? It’s still kind of early to say for sure where else they need depth–I need to see what they look like in a scrimmage or game.

I do think they’ll continue churning the bottom of the roster as guys get banged up and other options become available–that’s common practice by all NFL teams.

Right now my biggest concern remains the defensive line. I know they’ve added a bunch of guys, but I still worry they’re an injury away from the entire apple cart being upset. Do they agree? Time will tell.

Giants Bet on Front Seven to Fix Run Defense

New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Tim ( @NYGTim ): Are you buying into the linebacker improvement being a viable reason as to why the run defense will be better?

Sure. Why not? Aren’t the linebackers part of the run defense? I do think it all starts up front. The Giants need to have the defensive linemen absorbing blocks and filling gaps, which will in turn force runners to the outside.

The Giants, in my estimation, have better speed at linebacker with guys who can move sideline to sideline and catch ball carriers before they break into the third level and beyond.

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