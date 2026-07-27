John Harbaugh's Biggest Bet at Giants Camp? Evan Neal 

On the eve of the New York Giants opening their first training camp under new head coach John Harbaugh, there should be very few players, if any, within their locker room walking into the two-week gauntlet set in West Virginia feeling as if they don't have to prove something.

One name in particular who has something to prove is former first-round draft pick Evan Neal. Surprisingly, Harbaugh gave Neal a mulligan after it was widely anticipated that the Giants would move on from the disappointing offensive lineman.

Neal was once thought to be the Giants' long-awaited answer at right tackle following an impressive career at Alabama, where he was among the biggest and most proficient pass protectors in the entire nation and allowed only three sacks in three seasons.

That same level of success just hasn't translated to the NFL level since he was drafted No. 7 overall by the Giants in 2022.

The jump in pass rushing talent on the other side of the ball has often been too much for the offensive lineman, and nagging injuries have inhibited his ability to remain on the field and find ways to improve at his craft.

A Disappointing Career

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal will try to snag a spot as a guard on the team's offensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his NFL career, the 6-foot-7 Neal has been nothing but a turnstile for opposing defenders to spin through, allowing 11 sacks, 20 hits and a whopping 85 pressures .

His one area of growth came in run blocking in 2024, where he led his unit, but he has often run into penalty woes, drawing 18 career infractions that have derailed the offense.

The team, realizing that Neal wasn’t the answer at right tackle—that job went to fan favorite Jermaine Eluemunor—tried to convert Neal to guard, a position he played earlier in his college career.

Unfortunately, injuries held him back, and after having received just 44 snaps at the position all preseason, it was determined that veteran Greg Van Roten was the better option at right guard and Neal would be better off on the bench.

An NFL Career on the Line

Evan Neal has his best chance to salvage his career this summer. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although he is back with the Giants, given that they have a new coaching staff, this opportunity for Neal is very much like a fresh start, which he must capitalize on.

Neal’s second chance puts him in a position where he will be competing with a host of other guards such as former Ravens interior offensive lineman Daniel Faalele, Joshua Ezeudu, Jake Kubas, Lucas Patrick, Aaron Stinnie, and possibly even rookie draft pick J.C. Davis for, at minimum, a backup role.

There also remains a chance that Neal and the rest of those interior offensive linemen could push left guard Jon Runyan, the incumbent at left guard, for his role. Neal’s size and physicality shown in college are undoubtedly what has Harbaugh so intrigued.

If Neal can blossom into a functioning NFL lineman under new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, the Giants will have scored optimal value on a draft pick that at the end of last year seemed destined for a fresh start elsewhere.

The Competition Will Heat Up

Guard Daniel Faalele shown with head coach John Harbaugh during their time in Baltimore, is among Evan Neal's competition for a roster spot. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neal's direct competition appears to be Faalele, who—like Neal—hasn't had it easy at the position. Faalele has allowed 30+ pressures and 11 penalties over the last two seasons and has had struggles in run blocking despite boasting impressive size that challenges defensive linemen.

Neal, remember, has a one-year veteran minimum deal that carries no guaranteed money, making him a no-risk, high-reward prospect for the offensive line.

Given how Neal has historically been a solid run blocker, and that the Giants are believed to be planning to run the ball a lot more under Harbaugh, the stars are aligning for Neal to salvage his career barring any injury setbacks or, worse yet, a lack of effort on his part.

It’s up to Neal to take advantage of the opportunity.

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