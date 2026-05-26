The Good, The Great, and the Ugly of Giants WR Malachi Fields's Tape

The New York Giants have been trying to overhaul their receiving corps for years. As it stands, the only long-term recognizable figure left on the team is Darius Slayton. The presence of a new coaching staff has not changed that mission.

They said goodbye to Wan'Dale Robinson, who was their leading receiver in 2025. With the status of Malik Nabers up in the air, they went out and signed multiple receivers, like Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III, to pick up the slack left by Robinson, but let's look at the current state of the receiver room.

What the team has not been able to do is find a legitimate X-receiver: a big-bodied guy who can play on the outside and provide dominant service on the perimeter to free up room for guys like Nabers and newly acquired tight end Isaiah Likely to work.

That's why when they traded back into the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to grab Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields, many people were excited about the possibility that he could be the missing link in this new offense underneath John Harbaugh.

Let's explore the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' rookie pass catcher.

The Good: Short-route physicality

The Good of new #NYGiants receiver Malachi Fields is his chain-moving physicality after the catch. pic.twitter.com/Yyfh2Rq8pP — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 26, 2026

One of the things Fields is really good at is taking short passes and turning them into extra yards with his physicality. A 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver is going to always have an advantage over every defensive back playing on the outside at any level.

He was able to catch hitch routes, sit routes, and stop routes, turn up the field, and grind out an extra 5 yards or more simply because he is big, physical, and difficult to bring down for smaller defensive backs.

There were many occasions in 2025 where you saw defenses having to commit multiple players—multiple defenders—to getting him on the ground. That will not be ignored at the next level.

Safeties will turn their eyes to him when he runs curl routes and hitch routes because they know that the cornerback might need help bringing him to the ground. That can allow a slot receiver or a tight end to find open areas in the middle and exploit the defense's focus on Fields.

The Great: Ability to high-point the football

The Great of new #NYGiants receiver Malachi Fields is his ability to go up and get the ball. pic.twitter.com/z0CDjUFr2N — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 26, 2026

In the NFL, the best receivers are open even when they're covered. Fields made a living in 2025 off catching the ball when tightly covered.

Quarterbacks could just throw the ball up, allowing him to use his size and athleticism to corral the ball or pluck it out of the air. In the NFL, quarterbacks are magicians with ball placement.

Having a guy who is naturally adept at going up and snatching the ball out of the air—using his wide catch radius to grab passes that defensive backs can't reach—will be exploited at this level.

Fields may not be a deep threat, but he will be a jump-ball threat, especially anywhere inside the 40-yard line. In those situations, they can just run and make a rebound between him and the cornerback in the corner of the end zone.

He's going to come down with way more of those than defenses will be comfortable giving up. The Giants can also use that ability to exploit defensive backs and pick up cheap first downs.

Just having him run 15 yards and the quarterback throwing the ball to his outside shoulder, 10 feet in the air, where he can go up and get it, and the cornerback can't, is a luxury that they will definitely look to exploit.

The Ugly: Lacks separation explosiveness

The Ugly of new #NYGiants receiver Malachi Fields is is lack of separation while running routes. pic.twitter.com/qr95VRsvmF — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) May 26, 2026

When you look at Fields' highlights, you see a lot of contested catches and plays where he has to high-point the ball.

Those are fantastic plays, and you never want to take anything away from a player who has the ability to do things like that. It is extremely valuable, but there is a reason for it.

It's because he does not create much separation from defensive backs. Fields recorded a 4.61 40-yard dash at the combine and a 1.63 10-yard split. Those numbers will not scare any defensive back at the NFL level; they make him limited as a deep threat in the league.

Outside of the occasional busted play, busted coverage, or when he lines up in the slot against linebackers in college, he has not been able to get away from cornerbacks on the outside.

It was even more prevalent against the better competition that he faced. It is what limited his effectiveness in college and will ultimately limit his effectiveness in the NFL.

He could still carve out an extremely valuable role where he feasts off underneath completions and uses his physicality to churn out first downs and more. But the idea that he can come in and be a legitimate threat at all three levels from anywhere on the field is asking a lot.

Coach’s Corner

The good thing about having so many receiving options on the roster is not banking on Fields to come in and be an immediate star. This should make his transition from college to the professional ranks much smoother.

He can focus on doing the things he does best, which is being a jump ball merchant who should be able to dominate in the red zone instantly. He should also be a guy who can move the chains through his ability to catch short passes and muscle his way to extra yards after the catch.

As far as rounding out his route tree, it could be that it's something that never becomes second nature for him. However, if he can be dominant in the role that he's asked, it will be worth everything that the Giants gave up in draft capital to move up and select him.

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