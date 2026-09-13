Giants WR Malik Nabers Active for Week 1 vs. Dallas

Good to go.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers undoubtedly did a lot of soul-searching about whether to return to the MetLife Stadium turf this week for the team’s Week 1 opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

And in the end, he decided he is ready, though it’s unknown if he’ll be full-go or, as is probably going to be the case, on a snap count.

Nabers went through a 12-minute pre-game workout under the watchful eye of Giants Coordinator of Rehabilitation and Return Allison Boudreau, who walked away after Nabers completed his workout with two thumbs up.

Nabers, who practiced in full all week only to land a questionable designation, told reporters this past week that it made it clear he wouldn't be rushed into a decision unless he was fully at peace with it.

“The decision is the decision,” he said on Thursday. “Everyone has to understand that, at the end of the day, it's my career. It's my body. I know when I can play, and I know when I can do what I want to do. So, everybody's got to live with the decision on what I want to do with my career.”

For the Giants, who protected themselves by signing Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster and elevating Braxton Berrios to fill out their receiver corps, they are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief that Nabers feels comfortable enough with where he’s at to resume his career.

With Nabers active, that means Cambre is inactive this week. The Giants’ other inactive players—all healthy scratches— include tight end Thomas Fidone II, offensive lineman J.C. Davis, defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Nic Jones, and defensive back Jason Pinnock.

The Cowboys' inactives are CB Caelen Carson, RB Israel Abanikanda, OLB Tyrus Wheat, OT Ajani Cornelius, and WR Camden Brown.

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