Giants Elevate Two Players for Week 1 Showdown with Cowboys

The New York Giants have made a pair of additions to their game day roster in anticipation of hosting their regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have officially elevated receiver/returner Braxton Berrios and linebacker Malik Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad for this upcoming Week 1 showdown with the Cowboys in primetime.

Berrios to the Rescue?

Berrios, an eight-year NFL veteran, provides New York with an offensive depth piece who plays much bigger than his 5-foot-9,190-pound frame. Throughout his 91 games-played as a pro, Berrios has logged 100 punt returns (averaged 11.3 yards) and 91 kickoff returns (averaging 24.9 yards,) while amassing 1360 yards on 140 catches — six of which were for touchdowns. The Miami product signed with the Giants this offseason, in the aftermath of returner Gunner Olszewski’s ACL tear. Despite being released during final roster cuts, Berrios soon thereafter signed with the practice squad.

Per The Athletic, Berrios’ primary responsibilities against Dallas will come on special teams. He is expected to handle New York’s punt-return duties while also sharing kickoff-return responsibilities with cornerback Deonte Banks.

Though some have speculated as to whether the decision to elevate Berrios’ would shed light on the status of star receiver Malik Nabers — who is still officially listed as questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury. Yet, multiple reports have indicated that Berrios was likely to be called into action, regardless of Nabers’ status.

Should Nabers be unable to play, the Giants provided additional security to their receiver room on Saturday by signing reserve wideout Dalen Cambre to the 53-man roster.

Harrison Provides Depth On Defense

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison (50) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison was originally a third-round pick out of Ohio State by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Draft. As such, 6-foot-3, 247 pounder is quite familiar with the style of new Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh. Harrison played for the Ravens until 2024, and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Having spent the majority of the 2025 season on injured reserve due to a knee injury, was released by the Steelers in final cutdowns in late August. He was quickly signed to New York’s practice squad

A seven-year veteran, Harrison has made 43 starts in 87 appearances. The 28-year-old has compiled 120 solo tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. He is expected to provide depth at outside linebacker and on New York’s special teams alignments against Dallas.

Kickoff for the Giants-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football is set for 8:15 from East Rutherford on Sept. 13.

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