Cowboys vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football in Week 1 (Bet on Jaxson Dart, George Pickens)

An exciting NFC East battle closes out Sunday’s NFL action, as the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott hit the road to play Jaxson Dart and a new-look New York Giants squad.

The Giants and new head coach John Harbaugh are set as underdogs in this matchup, but they’re looking to take a step forward this season and push for a playoff spot in a loaded NFC.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter the season with a ton of positive buzz after bolstering their defense with players like Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary and a full season of Quinnen Williams.

When it comes to this primetime game, I’m looking to take some prop bets, especially with all of the exciting offensive weapons for Dallas. George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are both back after forming one of the best one-two punches at receiver in the NFL last season.

Plus, the Giants have a trio of young players in Dart, Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers that could be cornerstones for a playoff team.

Here’s a breakdown of three props that I’m targeting for Sunday night’s divisional battle.

Best NFL Prop Bet for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153)

Jaxson Dart OVER 6.5 Rushing Attempts (-118)

Javonte Williams OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

George Pickens OVER 4.5 Receptions (-153)

George Pickens averaged over five receptions per game in the 2025 season, finishing with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine scores.

The Cowboys star showed that he can be a perfect 1B (and sometimes 1A) to CeeDee Lamb in this offense, and he should get peppered with targets in Week 1 against a Giants defense that was 16th in the league in EPA/Pass last season.

Pickens had at least five grabs in 11 of his 17 games, including a five-catch, 68-yard, one-score game against New York in Week 2. He was targeted a whopping 137 times in 17 games.

I’m high on the Dallas offense in 2026, and I think both Pickens and Lamb are candidates to have big games on Sunday night.

Jaxson Dart OVER 6.5 Rushing Attempts (-118)

This is a bet on Jaxson Dart actually staying healthy for an entire game, but there’s no doubt that the New York quarterback is a dynamic threat with his legs when he’s able to stay on the field.

Dart had eight games with at least six rushing attempts and six games with at least seven in the 2025 campaign, even though he made just 12 starts.

Now, he gets to be coached by John Harbaugh, who just had arguably the best rushing quarterback of all time in Lamar Jackson. I think the Giants will be able to scheme up some favorable runs for Dart, and this is a pretty favorable matchup when you look at last year’s numbers.

Dallas allowed the the third-most rushing yards, the second-most rushing attempts and the most rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in the 2025 season. The defense should be better in 2026, but I’m still buying Dart in this season opener.

Javonte Williams OVER 72.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props in his Player Prop Countdown , and Williams is No. 3 pick this week:

The New York Giants had the worst run defense in football last season, allowing teams to average 5.3 yards per carry. They did little to help their run defense this offseason, including trading away Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati.

That could lead to Javonte Williams having a great Week 1 play. He's an underrated weapon on this Cowboys' offense, coming off a season where he racked up 1,201 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. All he has to do is hit his season average from a year ago, and this bet will cash.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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