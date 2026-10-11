Giants, Commanders Inactives: McLaurin Active; McCarthy Moves Up to QB2

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy is officially No. 2 on the quarterback depth chart.

McCarthy will serve as the backup quarterback behind starter Jameis Winston in this week’s game against the Washington Commanders. Jake Haener, who was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad this week, will be the emergency quarterback.

McCarthy, who is on a crash course to learn the Giants’ offense, drew rave reviews from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy this week when asked how he has been progressing in learning the system.

“I would say it’s an A-plus. He’s doing really well. That’s as best as I can put it,” Nagy said. “You look back seven days ago when we were up here having the same conversation, he’s much further along, which is, again, a credit to our position coaches and (quarterbacks coach) Brian Callahan, (offensive quality control coach) Mike Snyder.

“These guys are spending a lot of time putting time in with J.J. and with Jake (Haener) just in case. At the same point in time, J.J. is spending a lot of time trying to learn everything. So, that part has been great. Proud of him, but this is just the beginning. But I’d say A-plus right now.”

Head coach John Harbaugh admitted that the team had a package of plays for McCarthy in its offensive game plan last week against the Cardinals. It’s believed that the same package, and then some, is still in place for this week’s game against the Commanders. However, whether they’ll actually roll any of those plays out largely depends on the flow of the game and how Winston does. Winston is seeking his third straight win as a starter, something he hasn’t done since 2021 with the Saints.

Speaking of Haener, he will be the emergency quarterback after being signed off the practice squad earlier this week. League rules require the emergency quarterback to be on the 53-man roster rather than a standard practice-squad elevation.

As for the Giants’ inactive list, their lone injury-related scratch is safety Jason Pinnock, who remains in the concussion protocol after getting dinged in last week’s win over Arizona. Pinnock’s absence likely means an increased role for Ar’Darius Washington on defense.

Here is the Giants’ full inactive list:

QB Jake Haener (emergency QB)

S Jason Pinnock (concussion)

DL Bobby Jamison-Travis

OL J.C. Davis

CB Nikko Reed

RB Devin Singletary

Washington WR Terry McLaurin is active

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is active. However, that doesn’t mean he will be a full participant in the game, especially given the conditions.

Washington Commanders' Antonio Williams (14) could see a larger role in his team's passing game this week. | Action Images via Reuters

The feeling is that Antonio Williams could be the main guy in their passing game this week, with McLaurin likely to be very limited and Stefon Diggs (hamstring) already declared out.

Here is Washington’s full inactive list:

S Percy Butler (hamstring)

WR Stefon Diggs (hamstring)

QB Marcus Mariota (knee)

DE Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle)

S Tyler Owens (hamstring)

S Nick Cross (illness)

G Tanoa Togiai

The Giants and Commanders kick off at 1:05 p.m. today at a wet, soggy Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

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