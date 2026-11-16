J.J. McCarthy: Giants Must Be ‘Crisp’ After Painful Loss to Commanders

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was on the threshold of earning his seventh win as an NFL starting quarterback until he wasn’t.

In the fourth quarter of Big Blue’s Week 10 showdown with the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, McCarthy engineered a 69-yard scoring drive in just three plays. The series ended with a 66-yard touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely, giving the Giants a 21-17 lead with only 8:17 left.

Unfortunately, New York couldn't capitalize on its two interceptions of quarterback Jayden Daniels, leaving the door open for an eventual 24-21 comeback win for Washington in what was a major kick to the gut for the Giants.

While the loss has left a bitter taste in the mouths of the players, who have had an extra four days to stew on it, the team’s focus is on what the Giants do moving forward.

“For me, a takeaway is just do whatever you can to get a fast start, not hurt ourselves in whatever moment it is,” McCarthy said.

Despite their loss to the Commanders, the Giants are still firmly in control of first place in the NFC East — and they intend to keep it that way.

“We just gotta be so crisp, detailed, and execute on every single play like it’s the last play from snap one to the last snap," he said.

"We just got to do a better job of tightening things up, be consistently on the same page, all 11, and do whatever we can, find a way to get a win in those critical situations.”

The Giants will get that chance on Sunday against a red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars team that has been dominating the AFC South. So great is the interest in that game between two division leaders that it was flexed to the nationally televised slot, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

McCarthy, who certainly wasn’t the lone reason for the Giants’ loss to the Commanders, recognizes that he must be part of the solution moving forward, and that it starts with him correcting any mistakes he’s made that have hurt the team.

“Now it’s ‘What’s next?’ and ‘How can we prepare for Jacksonville?’” he said. “We just need to find a way to get that next win. That is really the main focus.”

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