In the old days, whatever a coach or any authority figure, for that matter, said, that’s what went, right or wrong.

That was especially true in sports, where an athlete on a team struggling to win games, in response to a question about the play-calling the coach was asking of the team, said, “Every play is designed to work.”

In the world of John Harbaugh and the New York Giants locker room, that is certainly true. Every play the coaches put into a weekly game plan is indeed designed to work. However, the difference is that every play called is designed to work only if called at the right moment.

Accountability. It’s a running theme in the Giants locker room these days under Harbaugh.

And it includes the coaches just as much as the players — look at offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who on Thursday admitted that his play-call decision on what turned out to be a failed third-and-3 quarterback run by J.J. McCarthy that lost 2 yards at the two-minute mark in last week’s 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders left him “pissed.”

Rightfully so. After the Giants punted, the Commanders drove downfield before throwing the ultimate gut punt at their division rivals by snatching the win — and the head-to-head tiebreaker — from the NFC East-leading Giants.

Nagy didn’t just admit it publicly. He said he made it “very clear” to the players that he dropped the ball.

“That's important for them to know,” he said of his admission. “If you can't take accountability or accept responsibility in this process, you'll never gain respect and trust from your peers. And I wouldn't say that to you if I didn't believe it. But I'd also be an idiot, a fool, not an idiot, but a fool if I didn't learn from it.”

The admission was welcomed by the players, including receiver Malik Nabers, who seemed willing to forgive the coach’s screw-up.

“He's seen us run that play in practice, and he felt really good about it, but it comes down to, as players, we've got to execute the play call that's being called,” Nabers said. “No matter what in that game, we've got to do exactly what we have to do to get the first down. That's all we needed, and we'll do better next time.”

While Nagy might appreciate the understanding he received from guys like his star receiver, that hasn’t dimmed his quest to be a better play caller.

“I need to be able to learn from it, use that as a play caller, let those guys see it, feel it, and trust it,” he said.

“And then when the play is called, they believe in it, and then they make it happen. And we have a better success story than what we did last week.”

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