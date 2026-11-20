While there are several reasons the New York Giants suffered a 24-21 Week 10 loss to the Washington Commanders, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy believes he bears the biggest share of the blame.

After New York’s defense intercepted Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels on consecutive drives late in the fourth quarter, the offense couldn’t close out the win.

With two minutes remaining, Nagy called a quarterback sweep for J.J. McCarthy on third-and-3. The play resulted in a two-yard loss and a punt. On the Commanders’ next possession, they drove 71 yards in three plays for the game-winning touchdown.

Before the Giants’ Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars , Nagy said he needed to take accountability for his role in the loss.

“I’m pissed at myself for that play call, just to be real, put it out there,” Nagy said on Thursday.

“I’m angry about that, and I know I can be better with that call. Now, have we practiced it a lot? Yeah, we have. But in that moment, too, there’s that balance of how aggressive we want to be versus conservative.”

The Giants opened their final drive with a 21-yard completion from McCarthy to receiver Malachi Fields, but they couldn’t complete the comeback. While trying to find top wideout Malik Nabers down the middle, McCarthy threw an interception to Commanders defender Rasul Douglas, sealing Washington’s win.

If the Giants want to strengthen their NFC East lead Sunday against Jacksonville, Nagy knows both his scheme and his players’ execution must be better.

“There’s no reason why we should lose that game after what our defense did with those two interceptions,” he continued.

“We need to end the game as an offense, and it starts with me making the right call in the right situation. So, I want to make sure I take that accountability with the guys. They know that, but they’re also going to understand and feel that moving forward. That’s going to be real.”

“I made it very clear,” he added. “And that’s important for them to know. I mean, when you look at all these plays, it’s not just that third-and-three play. There are other plays throughout the game where sometimes a play doesn’t work, and it might be off here or there for a player, or it might be just a bad play call.

“But if you can’t take accountability or accept responsibility in this process, you’ll never gain respect and trust from your peers. I’d also be a fool if I didn’t learn from it.”

Matt Nagy is Ready to Move Forward against a Tough Jaguars Defense

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders safety Nick Cross (25) lays a hard hit on New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With plenty of offensive weapons, Nagy still faces a tough task against a formidable Jaguars defense. Jacksonville boasts the NFL’s second-best scoring defense, allowing 16.0 points per game.

While Nagy may be tempted to lean on his most productive pass-catchers, he realizes that New York’s entire arsenal of plays must be available. Despite much-improved efficiency, the Giants’ offense has struggled to close out games with the ball. For Nagy, this week presents the opportunity to prove he has learned from his mistakes.

“I need to be able to learn from it, use that as a play caller, let those guys see it, feel it, and trust it. And then when the play is called, they believe in it, and then they make it happen. And we have a better success story than what we did last week,” Nagy said.

“Good football teams live in a four-minute offense, and that’s what we want to be,” he added. “We do not want to be a two-minute team at the end of the game losing. We need to be a four-minute team that is really good. That’s what Super Bowl championship teams do.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.