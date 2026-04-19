Giants Trade Disgruntled Dexter Lawrence After Failing to Break Contract Impasse
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The New York Giants tried repeatedly to resolve their differences with disgruntled defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. In the end, the two sides apparently couldn’t reach an agreement for Lawrence to continue with the NFL team that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 draft.
Lawrence has been traded by the Giants to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the tenth overall pick in this year’s draft.
The trade gives New York, which doesn’t have a third-round pick, an extra selection in the top 100 and completely changes the complexion of what the Giants will be able to do to ensure head coach John Harbaugh has what he needs to get the team competitive.
Lawrence is coming off a down year due to an elbow injury. He had career lows in sacks and tackles. He has two years remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Giants in May 2024.
He had been skipping the offseason program in protest of his deal, which at $22.5 million APY made him the 12th-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league.
Lawrence reportedly was looking for a raise that would have put him among the top three, if not at the top, and at least certainly in line with Milton Williams and Jordan Davis, tied for second-highest APY among defensive linemen and two players who don’t have the Pro Bowls or All-Pro nods that Lawrence has to his name.
More updates on this story to come.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina