Giants Trade Disgruntled Dexter Lawrence After Failing to Break Contract Impasse

The New York Giants tried repeatedly to resolve their differences with disgruntled defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. In the end, the two sides apparently couldn’t reach an agreement for Lawrence to continue with the NFL team that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Draft week blockbuster: The Giants are trading three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals in a deal that will include the 10th overall pick going to New York, per ESPN sources.



The Giants now head into Thursday night with the 5th and 10th overall picks. pic.twitter.com/cV6Qobp6Aq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2026

Lawrence has been traded by the Giants to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the tenth overall pick in this year’s draft.

The trade gives New York, which doesn’t have a third-round pick, an extra selection in the top 100 and completely changes the complexion of what the Giants will be able to do to ensure head coach John Harbaugh has what he needs to get the team competitive.

Lawrence is coming off a down year due to an elbow injury. He had career lows in sacks and tackles. He has two years remaining on the four-year deal he signed with the Giants in May 2024.

He had been skipping the offseason program in protest of his deal, which at $22.5 million APY made him the 12th-highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league.

Lawrence reportedly was looking for a raise that would have put him among the top three, if not at the top, and at least certainly in line with Milton Williams and Jordan Davis, tied for second-highest APY among defensive linemen and two players who don’t have the Pro Bowls or All-Pro nods that Lawrence has to his name.

More updates on this story to come.

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