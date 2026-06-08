Live Updates: New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp Day 1 Practice and Media Sessions

The New York Giants wrap up their spring football practice this week with a three-day mandatory minicamp, each practice set for the early afternoon, followed by scheduled media sessions.

Thus far, head coach John Harbaugh has taken full advantage of the time allotted by the CBA for OTA practices, and the upcoming mandatory camp practices are not expected to be any different as he and his staff get their final look at the players before they break for the next six and a half week before reconvening at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, where they will hold the start of their training camp.

The expectations are probably not much different from what they were during the voluntary OTAs, which, like the upcoming three-day minicamp, will not feature players in full pads or live contact drills. Hence, jobs will not necessarily be won or lost during this three-day camp.

But what will probably be prevalent is the tempo, which will offer a preview of sorts of what a training camp practice will look like. For starters, we should be able to get a feel for how the summertime depth chart is taking shape by noting who is working with which units.

We can also gain insight into how comfortable the players are with all the installs that have been taking place all spring. Mistakes are bound to be made, but Harbaugh will undoubtedly be looking to see how quickly the players can go within the pre-set boundaries for these practices, while also taking note of any adjustments that might be needed when they return for training camp.

Another thing we should be able to ascertain, given the practices' mandatory nature, is which players who were not spotted at previous practices that were open to the media might have injuries they’ve been attending to.

After practice concludes, we’ll hear from Harbaugh and select players. And to capture as many highlights as possible from what is the first of three busy days for the Giants, we have our live blog, which will get underway starting at 1:00 p.m. and will run through the conclusion of the media sessions (approximately 6 p.m.).

Please note that the blog should automatically refresh with the newest entries at the top; if you don’t see it update, just refresh the page to restart the content flow.

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