Dexter Lawrence Trade Reset: Giants Shock Draft Boards with Bold Top-10 Pair

With respect to everything that has been done so far in the John Harbaugh era for the New York Giants , there is no bigger signal that he is looking to put his fingerprints all over this team than the trading of former team captain Dexter Lawrence.

In the midst of the NBA playoffs, the Giants popped out and stole the sports world's attention by trading away the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick.

That gives the Giants two picks in the top 10 and the ability to be the biggest player on day one of the NFL draft. The team only had seven picks going into the trade and now has eight.

Quick Research here



21 teams have had two Top 10 picks in the same draft. It has happened 10 times since 1990.



Usage of those picks:



1 offense / 1 defense: 7

2 offense: 1

2 defense: 2 (these were in 1990, 1992 respectively) — David Syvertsen (@Ourlads_Sy) April 19, 2026

They still don't have a third-round pick, which makes the first three picks (spanning the first two rounds of the draft) so important, as it is their opportunity to add blue-chip prospects.

Will they stand firm and select where they currently sit, or will they look to trade down and accumulate more picks?

Here’s our updated Giants mock draft covering the top two rounds of the draft.

Round 1 Pick 5: Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame

Linebackers Arvel Reese and Sonny Styles were both off the board at pick five, so with Coach Harbaugh having made it abundantly clear that he's going to do things differently, this mock prompted us to add a player that many consider to be the best talent in the draft.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love will walk in and undoubtedly be propelled to lead-back status in a running back room that includes Cam Skattebo (recovering from injury), Tyrone Tracy (coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard all-purpose season), and veteran Devin Singletary.

Harbaugh understands the value of an elite-level running back and the ability to spell him with other quality rushers.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Love’s explosiveness, the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and his unquestioned toughness will fit right in with an offensive scheme that will be designed to have a punishing rushing attack and take advantage of teams when they overcompensate to stop the run.

Love's presence also means that Giants fans can look forward to a new version of "Thunder and Lightning," with Skattebo’s rough and physical rushing style complementing the slashing explosiveness of Love.

Round 1 Pick 10: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

There was a lot of debate about whether Caleb Downs was worthy of the number five overall pick. But there is no doubt that at 10, if he is still available, the Giants cannot pass him up.

He has such a high ceiling and an equally elevated floor. Yes, they have some options that they have brought in, but they are not Caleb Downs.

He feels like he has been trending towards NFL stardom from the moment he stepped foot on the field as a true freshman starter at Alabama, and led the team in tackles.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He is an elite-level talent who can play at all three levels. He can be a force player at the line of scrimmage. He can work in the intermediate areas. He can play on the back end as a deep third.

The Giants can allow him to be at his best if they tap into his ability to be unpredictable. Much like former Steelers great Troy Polamalu, he should be driven by his instincts within the defense, allowing him to roam where he feels necessary and jump or attack things before they happen.

Round 2 Pick 37: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Yes, the Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds, and yes, they now have a need at defensive tackle.

But with guys like Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald off the board, there is no reason for the Giants to reach for guys who are not worthy of the spot.

That gives them the opportunity to continue to select the best player available. At pick 37, that is clearly a guy many believe will not make it out of round one, Jacob Rodriguez.

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Heisman Trophy finalist is a tackling machine with a relentless motor and a surprisingly effective coverage ability.

Rodriguez is a former quarterback and receiver who remade himself into a linebacker. He uses his offensive background to quickly diagnose plays and moves faster than expected by offensive players.

He has a knack for causing fumbles. He punched the ball out 7 times in 2025 and 14 times throughout his collegiate career.

The 2026 NFL draft gets underway in Pittsburgh Thursday night, at which point we’ll get our answers as to what the Giants intend to do with their second go-round with multiple picks in the first round under current general manager Joe Schoen.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.