Dexter Lawrence Trade Reset: Giants Shock Draft Boards with Bold Top-10 Pair
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With respect to everything that has been done so far in the John Harbaugh era for the New York Giants, there is no bigger signal that he is looking to put his fingerprints all over this team than the trading of former team captain Dexter Lawrence.
In the midst of the NBA playoffs, the Giants popped out and stole the sports world's attention by trading away the former Pro Bowl defensive tackle to the Cincinnati Bengals for the 10th overall pick.
That gives the Giants two picks in the top 10 and the ability to be the biggest player on day one of the NFL draft. The team only had seven picks going into the trade and now has eight.
They still don't have a third-round pick, which makes the first three picks (spanning the first two rounds of the draft) so important, as it is their opportunity to add blue-chip prospects.
Will they stand firm and select where they currently sit, or will they look to trade down and accumulate more picks?
Here’s our updated Giants mock draft covering the top two rounds of the draft.
Round 1 Pick 5: Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame
Linebackers Arvel Reese and Sonny Styles were both off the board at pick five, so with Coach Harbaugh having made it abundantly clear that he's going to do things differently, this mock prompted us to add a player that many consider to be the best talent in the draft.
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love will walk in and undoubtedly be propelled to lead-back status in a running back room that includes Cam Skattebo (recovering from injury), Tyrone Tracy (coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard all-purpose season), and veteran Devin Singletary.
Harbaugh understands the value of an elite-level running back and the ability to spell him with other quality rushers.
Love’s explosiveness, the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, and his unquestioned toughness will fit right in with an offensive scheme that will be designed to have a punishing rushing attack and take advantage of teams when they overcompensate to stop the run.
Love's presence also means that Giants fans can look forward to a new version of "Thunder and Lightning," with Skattebo’s rough and physical rushing style complementing the slashing explosiveness of Love.
Round 1 Pick 10: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
There was a lot of debate about whether Caleb Downs was worthy of the number five overall pick. But there is no doubt that at 10, if he is still available, the Giants cannot pass him up.
He has such a high ceiling and an equally elevated floor. Yes, they have some options that they have brought in, but they are not Caleb Downs.
He feels like he has been trending towards NFL stardom from the moment he stepped foot on the field as a true freshman starter at Alabama, and led the team in tackles.
He is an elite-level talent who can play at all three levels. He can be a force player at the line of scrimmage. He can work in the intermediate areas. He can play on the back end as a deep third.
The Giants can allow him to be at his best if they tap into his ability to be unpredictable. Much like former Steelers great Troy Polamalu, he should be driven by his instincts within the defense, allowing him to roam where he feels necessary and jump or attack things before they happen.
Round 2 Pick 37: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
Yes, the Giants signed Tremaine Edmunds, and yes, they now have a need at defensive tackle.
But with guys like Peter Woods and Kayden McDonald off the board, there is no reason for the Giants to reach for guys who are not worthy of the spot.
That gives them the opportunity to continue to select the best player available. At pick 37, that is clearly a guy many believe will not make it out of round one, Jacob Rodriguez.
The Heisman Trophy finalist is a tackling machine with a relentless motor and a surprisingly effective coverage ability.
Rodriguez is a former quarterback and receiver who remade himself into a linebacker. He uses his offensive background to quickly diagnose plays and moves faster than expected by offensive players.
He has a knack for causing fumbles. He punched the ball out 7 times in 2025 and 14 times throughout his collegiate career.
The 2026 NFL draft gets underway in Pittsburgh Thursday night, at which point we’ll get our answers as to what the Giants intend to do with their second go-round with multiple picks in the first round under current general manager Joe Schoen.
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Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist. Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and Football Gameplan. He is the host of "A Giant Issue" podcast appearing on the New York Giants On SI YouTube channel.Follow geneclemons