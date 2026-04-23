Every Expert Mock Draft First-Round Pick for the NY Giants—And What They’re Missing

The final mock drafts have been filed by the top draft analysts across the industry, and it remains fascinating that there is no consensus on what the New York Giants , who now have two picks in the top 10 of the first round, will do.

Credit to the front office and head coach John Harbaugh, who used free agency to fill numerous needs, so that if there wasn’t a draft, the Giants could conceivably be more competitive than they have been in the past two seasons.

But since there is a draft underway tonight in Pittsburgh, there are plenty of prospects who should be able to help Big Blue in its quest to return to the postseason.

Let’s see what the national experts have predicted in their final mock drafts for the Giants and assess whether the selections make any sense.

The Pick for No. 5: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Pick for No. 10: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

We’re having a hard time envisioning Love even being on the board at No. 5 let alone being the Giants’ selection at that spot. The latter part of that goes for Tate, not unless the Giants' reported heavy interest in Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson was all a smokescreen.

While it makes sense to add to the offense in support of Jaxson Dart, we just don’t see the Giants using both first round picks on offensive players.

The Pick for No. 5: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

The Pick for No. 10: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

We are on board with Kiper’s pick of Downs at No.5, Downs being the only player that Giants head coach John Harbaugh mentioned as being a potential “gold jacket” prospect. If that’s indeed how he feels, then why waste any time in making the pick the first time the Giants are on the board?

As for Mauigoa, we’re not on board with that for two reasons. One, we’d have concerns about his back issue, but more importantly, does it really make sense to spend a top-10 pick on a player you’re going to have to shift inside to guard who has played just 10 snaps at right guard in his college career?

The Pick for No. 5: Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

The Pick for No. 10: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

We’re not so sure that Reese is going to make it down to the Giants at No. 5, but we could see a world (even though we don’t agree with it) where Tyson could be the Giants’ pick at No. 10.

The Giants receiving room probably doesn't scare many defensive coordinators right now--and that includes Malik Nabers, who is still recovering from a torn ACL and whose availability for the start of 2026 is not etches in stone.

Even if Nabers were healthy, the Giants have long needed another X-receiver to help take some of the focus off Nabers in the passing game, and Tyson if he can kick the injury bug, can be that guy

The Pick for No. 5: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Pick for No. 10: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Again, we don’t think Love is the pick at No. 5 as he is more of a luxury or finishing piece for a team that is pretty much well stocked at other positions. But we can see the logic behind mocking him to the Giants, who are thought to be looking to install a more power-running game under Harbaugh.

To reiterate, we could see Tyson at No. 10, though his injury history has us concerned about whether it would be wise to spend that high a pick on what amounts to a boom-or-bust prospect.

The Pick for No. 5: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

The Pick for No. 10: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Recent mock drafts have the Giants having moved away from Styles, who was a heavy favorite earlier in the mock draft season.

While Reid is spot on about the Giants under Harbaugh wanting a strong presence up the middle, we think Big Blue would be far better off reinforcing safety depth, which is part of the middle of that defense and has been lacking the last couple of seasons.

That’s why we would rather Downs be the pick at No. 5, as why risk him not being there by the time Pick No. 10 comes up?

The Giants need to avoid being cute in this draft–if there is a player they like, don’t wait or hope he falls in the order. Go and get him to make this team better.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.