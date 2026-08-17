Giants Sign QB Jake Haener, Host Running Back Najee Harris for a Visit

The New York Giants are looking to add some reinforcement to their offensive backfield.

Big Blue has signed veteran quarterback Jake Haener to their roster, according to the NFL Network, and is set to host former Steelers and Chargers running back Najee Harris for a visit , per ESPN.

Giants Need to Reinforce Backup Quarterback Role

The Giants are thought to be considering keeping a quarterback on their practice squad in case the injury bug strikes starter Jaxson Dart.

Dart gave the team a scare in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Vikings when Vikings safety Jay Ward leveled him, and he was then sent to the medical tent for a head injury evaluation.

He returned after missing just two plays and capped the drive with a touchdown pass to Malachi Fields, giving the Giants the lead at the time. Still, the medical-tent trip—combined with Brandon Allen's struggles—was enough to prompt the Giants to seek a better answer at the position.

Quarterback Jake Haener | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants have a joint practice planned with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

Head coach John Harbaugh has not indicated what the plans are for the quarterback rotation for Saturday. Still, it may not be out of the question if Dart gets some quality work with the rest of the starters in the joint practice and is then held out of Saturday's preseason game.

If that is indeed the case, the addition of another quarterback would make even more sense, especially if they continue to retain Allen on the roster.

Haener was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Fresno State in 2023. He spent three seasons with the Saints on their 53-man roster and practice squad before the Saints moved on from him.

He has appeared in eight games, all with the Saints, with one start in 2024. Haener has completed 18-of-39 pass attempts for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked six times in that stint.

Haener signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this past offseason, but they waived him on May 4. The 27-year-old quarterback worked out for the Giants, Lions, and Texans last month and now joins the Giants as a developmental quarterback prospect.

Harris is Looking for a Comeback After an Injury-Shortened Season

May 20, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) catches the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harris, 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, is a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2021 out of Alabama. In four seasons with Pittsburgh, he appeared in 68 games (all starts) and rushed for 4,312 yards on 1,097 carries, with 28 touchdowns.

Harris also caught 183 passes (out of 236 targets) for 1,174 yards and six receiving touchdowns during his time with the Steelers.

Harris, whose fifth-year option was declined by the Steelers, signed with the Los Angeles Chargers last offseason. However, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 3 of the season.

Given that Harris is just in for a visit rather than a tryout, the team is clearly checking in on his rehab status, meaning no signing is imminent.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.