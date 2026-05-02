Giants’ New Cornerback Colton Hood Boldly Corrects PFF Stat After Draft

The New York Giants are getting rave reviews for scooping up cornerback Colton Hood in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The former Tennessee talent was a pest in man coverage last season, but he might be better than his Pro Football Focus numbers even indicate.

During his appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Hood took it upon himself to correct a statistic on his Pro Football Focus profile.

According to the prominent sports analytics company, the No. 37 pick allowed just one touchdown in 650-plus coverage snaps during his time with the Volunteers, Colorado Buffaloes, and Auburn Tigers.

"It's actually zero touchdowns allowed," he told Adams. "PFF gave me a touchdown on somebody I wasn't covering, but I came off of my man to go try to help and make a tackle."

The play in question occurred in Tennessee's Sept. 27 overtime victory versus Mississippi State, and it clearly stuck with Hood. The 21-year-old sounds like a perfectionist, which is exactly what the Giants' cornerback unit could use entering the 2026 campaign.

Giants fans I leave this with you. 🤗 https://t.co/y2Nshr2IoM — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) April 27, 2026

Hood prides himself on shutting down opposing wide receivers. When a player competing in a Power Four conference does not surrender any "true" touchdowns, fans are sure to form high expectations. New York believes the 5-foot-11, 193-pound rookie can elevate a secondary that is lacking an undeniable No. 1 corner.

Hood enjoyed a major breakthrough in Knoxville after flying under the radar in his previous two seasons. He played sparingly in Auburn and tallied a frightening 38.5 missed tackle percentage with Colorado, but he posted well-rounded production in 2025.

He totaled one interception, which was a pick-six in the aforementioned Mississippi State game, along with 34 solo tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a fumble return touchdown for the Vols. He also recorded a 70.8 passer rating allowed and a notable 6.6 missed tackle percentage.

There are questions about his consistency, which could partially explain why he fell out of the first round, but Hood has the technique and work ethic to develop into an impactful NFL press-man corner.

Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is undoubtedly excited to deploy the McDonough, Georgia native in a variety of ways. Anyone who challenges a PFF stat that was marked seven months ago is bound to bring intensity on the gridiron.

Ideally, Hood will post an undisputed zero in 2026.

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