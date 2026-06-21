The Giants Have Legit O-Line Depth for the First Time in Years. Here's What Training Camp Will Decide

It’s been a while since the New York Giants offensive line was viewed as a strength of the team, and these days, that is very much the case.

This Giants offensive line produced a top-five rushing offense last season, and with the offseason additions made, there is a chance the unit could be one of the best in the NFL in 2026.

They have the physicality and depth to overcome injuries. They have grizzled veterans, players in their prime, young, budding fan favorites, and intriguing developmental pieces.

They also have a new coaching staff and what is sure to be an offensive philosophy that makes it even more difficult for defenses to stop them from running downhill.

It is an exciting time for the offensive line, which could also produce an interesting battle for positions throughout training camp.

Giants OL Depth Chart: Starters

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) speaks at a press conference during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

LT Andrew Thomas: Thomas is the cornerstone of this offensive line. He has been the showpiece there throughout his career, serving as a barometer of how well the unit will perform.

His impact is immediately felt: when he is on the field, the offensive line is one of the better units; when he is off the field, it has historically been one of the worst.

He comes into 2026 relatively healthy–he had a shoulder injury from last year and his surgically repaired foot was managed during the spring, but there is no reason to think either will be a problem for the upcoming summer training camp.

RT Jermaine Eluemunor: Fresh off a new three-year, $39 million deal to remain with the Giants, Eluemunor has been a reliable option as the right tackle for the previous regime and looks to fill that role in this new offense.

He has started 31 of 34 possible games with the Giants and is the reason they can afford to move rookie Francis Mauigoa to right guard for the next three years while he learns the game.

Eluemunor is not the biggest nor the best body mover of all the Giants' offensive linemen, but he has excelled in pass protection—something that was a concern at the position before he took over.

LG John Runyan Jr.: Two seasons ago, Runyan was among the top unrestricted free agent signings made by the Giants to bolster their offensive line. The former Packers offensive lineman has been a solid addition to the offensive line, giving them stability on the left side next to Thomas.

However, it remains to be seen whether Runyan holds onto his starting job, as he doesn't seem to fit the body type this new coaching regime appears to favor, given this year's offseason acquisitions.

The Giants have gotten bigger in the trenches, opting for burlier offensive linemen, and at 307 pounds, Runyan is the lightest of the five projected starting offensive linemen; the next man nearest to him, weight-wise, is Thomas at 315 pounds.

Runyan is still an effective blocker, so it will remain to be seen how things play out with him, as he is probably the team's most valuable trade asset they would be willing to part with.

C John Michael Schmitz: There was hope for Schmitz when he was drafted by the Giants out of the University of Minnesota that he could come in and provide the team with a plug-and-play, set-it-and-forget-it leader in the middle of the offensive line.

Unfortunately, that has not yet happened. Schmitz struggled mightily as a rookie, but, to his credit, he has improved each year at the position.

Many believe that this year (a contract year) could be his greatest in a Giants uniform and help him realize the potential everyone thought he had when he first stepped foot on the field for Big Blue.

Giants OL Depth Chart: Reserves

Evan Neal | Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LT Joshua Ezeudu: Ezeudu is a holdover from the first draft class in the Joe Schoen era. He is an offensive lineman who has bopped around between guard and tackle throughout his career, but he has never found a home where he's performed well.

He was a disaster a few years ago when they put him at left tackle after Thomas went down with an injury. Ever since, it has been a 50-50 proposition whether he would make the final roster.

He is back for another season, but with so many new pieces in the locker room, this will be his most difficult training camp to make this team.

OT Marcus Mbow: Mbow really impressed as a rookie. Although he was not a full-time starter, he stepped in at left tackle early on in the season while Thomas was still recovering from injury and James Hudson proved to be ineffective at the position.

Mbow has proven to be able to play on both the left and right sides at tackle, which gives him the versatility needed to be on the active roster week after week.

In this, his second season, we should see a more cleaned-up and polished version that takes the next step towards possibly finding a more permanent home as a starter in the future.

G Evan Neal: In one of the biggest surprises of the offseason, the Giants offered Neal a contract after declining his fifth-year option, and Neal accepted that offer.

Both sides clearly saw value in continuing the relationship, and it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Neal with this new regime and a fresh start.

He is still massive, and since his arrival in New York, he has been one of the better body movers on the offensive line as a run blocker.

He just needs to find a groove in pass blocking, where this summer he will continue his transition inside to guard, where he played all of 44 snaps last summer before being banished to the bench by the previous coaching staff.

G/C Jake Kubas: The North Dakota State product will have his work cut out for him this offseason as he looks around in the offensive line room and sees much bigger, stronger options who are more adept at operating in this Raven-inspired system.

The preseason could prove to be an audition for Kubas with another team, as it will be even more difficult to make the final roster or the practice squad in 2026.

G Daniel Faalele: As a starting offensive lineman for the Ravens over the past two seasons, Faalele was far from perfect, but he embodies the sheer mass that Harbaugh and his offensive brain trust seem to want: opening holes for their runners and protecting their quarterback.

Faalele is the biggest offensive lineman on the roster at 6-foot-8 and 380 pounds. None of that guarantees him a spot on the final roster because there is still competition out there, but it does give everybody a look at the type of lineman this Giants front office and coaching staff want to work with.

G Aaron Stinnie: Stinnie remains a reliable journeyman offensive lineman who can play multiple roles on the team.

He has spent time throughout his career at both tackle and guard, and he will lean on that versatility to try to make the final roster with the Giants.

There is a better-than-likely chance that if he does not make the final roster, he will get scooped up by another team that can utilize his versatility and professional nature.

G/C Lucas Patrick: Patrick has played for four teams in his career and has started a full season for three of them. He is a quality backup who has the opportunity to push the incumbent center, John Michael Schmitz, to play his best.

Entering year 10, when he will be 33, Patrick knows that Father Time waits for no one. This summer will determine whether he still has anything left in the tank as a depth player.

C Bryan Hudson: Hudson got a call-up for two games last season, serving as the Giants' backup center while Schmitz was dealing with an injury. Hudson is still limited in his NFL experience after a collegiate career that spanned two schools.

If everyone is healthy, Hudson is likely headed for the practice squad once again. Hopefully, he utilizes the experience in the offensive line room to be better prepared if his number is called.

Developmental OL Prospects

New York Giants helmets | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

OT Jarrod Gray: Gray is a 6-foot-7, 318-pound former rugby player who is a part of the NFL's International Pathway Program. Obviously, the size and his former sport make him an intriguing prospect to see what he can learn and develop into.

There is no harm in trying to develop big, athletic offensive linemen to populate the team.

He will fit right in on the practice squad, where he can learn from some good veteran leaders and possibly prepare himself for 2027, when he can show that improvement during training camp.

OT Ryan Schernecke: Schernecke is a 6-foot-8, 330-pound behemoth from Kutztown University, where he starred for the Division II program.

He is described as having a nasty streak and will have the opportunity to go up against some of the more elite talent on the edge throughout training camp, facing the Giants.

Schernecke is likely to end up on the practice squad, but no one can tell what the future holds for his value. You can't teach size, and you can't teach aggression. Schernecke has both.

Draft Picks

May 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (65) speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

RG Francis Mauigoa (Round 1, Pick 10): The Giants made their intentions on beefing up the offensive line known when they used their 10th overall pick to select Francis Mauigoa, the right tackle out of Miami.

He has never played guard in games–he did practice there though in college–but with the presence of Eluemunor at right tackle, it allows the Giants to kick him inside where his 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame can fit in well and help move bodies out of the way to improve the Giants' run blocking and pass protection.

The long-term plan could be an eventual move back to his home at right tackle, but for now, this allows the Giants not to rush him into that position the way they rushed Evan Neal.

OT JC Davis (Round 6 Pick 192): Davis was a sixth-round steal. He has been a consistent starter throughout his collegiate career, including back-to-back seasons in the Big Ten, one of the two most competitive conferences in college football.

Because Marcus Mbow can play both left tackle and right tackle, it only makes sense to allow Davis to settle in at left tackle, the position he is comfortable playing, and for Mbow to be on the right side, where he spent most of his time in college.

This gives the Giants two quality young backups whom they should feel good about if they have to step in and start.

What We Know: There is Legit Depth for the First Time in a Long Time

Guard Daniel Faalele | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Giants' projected second unit looks like a team that you could see starting in the NFL. This will make the competition that much better at training camp because nobody can feel comfortable that they can't be replaced.

It has been a long time since the Giants have been able to feel confident throughout the two-deep and not have to look to outside teams to fill roles when players are injured.

What We Don’t Know: What Combination will the Giants go to Battle With?

New York Giants guard Jon Runyan | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The intrigue of training camp will be how this offense assembles its offensive line. We know that Thomas and Eluemunor will be the two tackles, and Mauigoa, unless he is an absolute mess, will likely slot in at right guard.

The center and left guard may be under siege. Yes, Runyan and Schmitz are the presumptive favorites to win those positions, but intriguing options behind them will have everybody asking the question.

Also, on game days, you can only dress eight offensive linemen. So, even though the Giants have a legitimate two-deep at every position, two of those guys will not be active on game day.

Will that affect more of the guys who play on the interior, or will it affect more of the guys who play tackle?

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