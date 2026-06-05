Giants' Offensive Line Has Eyes on Being the Best in the NFL

According to multiple metrics, the New York Giants ’ starting offensive line wasn’t bad at all last season.

The offensive line, per Pro Football Focus, finished the 2025 regular season with the fourth-best pass-blocking efficiency rating (87.6) last year, and had New York one of the six fewest quarterback pressures–all this despite not having left tackle Andrew Thomas for a full season.

Run blocking wasn’t quite as solid, however. Despite having the fifth-best rushing offense, the Giants ranked 20th league-wide on rushing plays that went for 5+ yards (35.7%), just slightly below the league-wide average of 36.4%.

Still, the only notable change made by new head coach John Harbaugh was the replacement of right guard Greg Van Roten with first-round draft pick Francis Mauigoa, and the addition of fullback Patrick Ricard, who should add a little more punch to the running game.

Still, everything starts up front with the five very large men–Thomas, Mauigoa, center John Michael Schmitz, left guard Jon Runyan, and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor–tasked with blocking out the sun and with moving people out of the way like a bulldozer.

“I think everyone wants to be the best,” Eluemunor said of the offensive line’s goal. “I don't see why this can't be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL.

“Me, AT (tackle Andrew Thomas), (guard Jon) Runyan, (center John Michael) Schmitz, then (offensive lineman) Sisi (Mauigoa) is coming along really well, too.”

A New Voice

Mauigoa isn’t the only newcomer to the group. The Giants' offensive line, which was so well coached by Carmen Bricillo, is now in the care of Mike Bloomgren, who replaced Bricillo when he went to Tennessee to join Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

“It's definitely been different,” Eluemunor said of Bloomgren. “I think Bloom and Carm are two great O-line coaches. Obviously, Carm helped me to get where I am right now.

“Bloom's thing is you've been here, and you’ve gotten here, but how can you take that next step. It's been really cool just picking Bloom's brain, being out here, just seeing little things I can get better at.

“I feel like I’ve had one of the best, if not the best, offseasons of my career. Bloom and (assistant offensive line coach) Grant (Newsome) are helping me with the little technique things that will make a big difference come Sundays.”

Eyes on the Prize

For as good as a season as Eluemunor had last year–he ranked ninth out of 33 offensive tackles with a minimum of 940 blocking snaps in the pass-blocking department but 29th out of that same group in run blocking–there are things that he knows he can clean up to reach his personal goal of being a top tackle in all phases of the game including penalties, a stat in which he led that same 33-man group last season.

“When I first thought I wanted to play football, it was never about money, fame, or notoriety. It was really just about being the best. I play to be the best,” he said.

“It's cool because we have this picture up in the O-line room now of all the old pros that have played with the Giants. I just kind of envision my name being up there. That's my goal. I don't see why not.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor (72) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I feel I was one of the best right tackles in the league last year. You watch my tape; you can’t deny that. How do I take the next step?

“Doing the small things better, like being a better run blocker, truly dominating my guy in pass protection, keeping the quarterback clean. Just going out there with an intent to just really dominate and move people from Point A to Point B.

“It's something we're really trying to instill in everyone on the offensive line this year. Truly being a dominant run blocking team because that will make things easier in the pass game.”

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