Paulson Adebo Has Everything to Prove in Year Two With the Giants

Cornerback Paulson Adebo signed a three-year, $54 million contract with the New York Giants before the start of the 2025 season. It was a signal to Big Blue Nation that the team was committed to improving the secondary and its coverage of receivers.

It is safe to say that his first season in New York was not what the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Adebo or the fans expected. The former Stanford defender played and started in 12 games but missed five others due to injury, following a year in which he missed the majority of the 2024 season with a broken leg.

When on the field, the six-year veteran’s performance was inconsistent, possibly due to shaking off the rust of missing so many games in 2024. However, he showed signs that he could perform at the level he reached in 2023 with the New Orleans Saints.

Now in year two with the Giants, Adebo has been able to go through an offseason relatively healthy rather than having to devote part of it to rehab.

He is also entering a new scheme that should allow him to play more to his strengths, so there should be excitement about what he will be able to do in his second year with Big Blue.

The shackles should be off, and it should allow him to play freer with more versatility than he did in 2025.

Why He's Indispensable

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It has been five years since the New York Giants have had a guy they could legitimately call their top cornerback: a defender they could rely on to take on the tough matchups with little or no help, and be confident that he can win a lot more than he loses.

That is what the Giants hope they have in Adebo. When Adebo is at his best, he's a good-sized, physical cornerback who can take on the size and athleticism combinations that exist across the NFL on opposing offenses.

His career stats include 63 starts, 11 interceptions, 51 pass breakups, and 327 tackles (265 solos). Adebo is a rare cornerback who finds comfort in man-to-man situations but also understands how to operate in zone coverage.

His ability to do both allows him to disguise coverage better and keep opposing quarterbacks off balance.

This new Giants defensive scheme needs a guy like Adebo, whose versatility can help unlock the defense's unpredictability.

Without him, there are a bunch of question marks, including free agents who signed one-year "prove-it" deals and incumbent team members hoping to impress the new coaching staff.

What happens if he's missing from the lineup?

New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants have already experienced what it's like when Adebo isn’t in the lineup, and it’s not pretty.

Last season, the Giants put a bevy of unknowns out at the position to combat the loss of Adebo, such as Korie Black, Nic Jones, and Rico Payton—all guys who initially weren’t much, if any, part of the game plan on defense.

The depth of the cornerback room this year is yet again a question mark. Unless multiple guys step up, including one who can handle the opposing team’s best receiver, should Adebo not be on the field, that’s not a good thing for the defense.

If Adebo's first season was a little more balanced and included a full complement of games, we probably would have voted him higher on our annual list of most indispensable Giants.

After all, good cornerback play is critical to the success of a team, especially in the NFC East, where there are really good pass catchers that the Giants have to face twice a season. And simply put, the Giants did not have good cornerback play last year.

The interesting part is that four games into the season, he could either be in the top five or completely left off the list if it were updated, depending on how his performance is going.

Head coach John Harbaugh hasn’t indicated who the starting cornerbacks will be, though Adebo did work with the first-team defense in the spring. Still, the Giants need Adebo to be on the field and to play up to his talent in this, his second season with the team.

Therein lies Adebo's mission for 2026: to regain his 2023 form when he intercepted four passes and recorded 18 pass breakups. That is the elite level of getting your hands on the football and being a disruptor.

The new defense's variations should allow Adebo to play more aggressively in man coverage while also disguising his coverage to trick the receiver and throw off the quarterback's reads. That and health could produce more disruptive play in 2026.

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