Giants Place CB Paulson Adebo on Injured Reserve as His Future in New York Grows Murkier

How quickly things have changed in a year for New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Adebo, one of the top free-agent acquisitions the Giants made during the 2025 offseason and signed a three-year, $54 million contract, has gone from a highly touted starter to an afterthought who appears to be on his way out after the head coaching change.

Adebo, who injured his knee in the Week 1 opener against Dallas, has been placed on injured reserve by the team, in part to make room for cornerback Nikko Reed, whom the team plucked off the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad late Thursday.

The news was confirmed by head coach John Harbaugh after the team's practice on Friday.

Signed to be a CB1 tasked with shutting down the top receivers each week, Adebo missed four games last season with a knee injury.

He has been an underwhelming addition to the roster this far, having finished his first season in New York with a 92.0 coverage rating, his worst since his second season with the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

That rating included just five pass breakups, one interception, and two touchdowns allowed.

Adebo's woes continued after the Giants hired head coach John Harbaugh. Adebo was a no-show for the start of the team’s voluntary offseason program under Harbaugh, and the head coach revealed as much to reporters when asked who didn't show up.

Adebo also saw his grip on a starting job slip back in the spring when he shared first-team reps with Deonte Banks and rookie Colton Hood.

Ultimately, Adebo lost the starting job as the Giants chose Banks and free-agent acquisition Greg Newsome II as their starting duo this season.

And in yet another sign that Adebo, who this year has his $17.25 million base salary fully guaranteed, could soon be on his way out the door, the Giants, in trying to scrape together salary cap space to get through the 2026 season, did not touch Adebo’s current team-high $24.199 million cap hit .

Add all of that together, and the former Stanford defender’s odds of finishing his Giants contract (which includes a $3 million roster bonus due on March 17, 2027) don't look very promising.

With Adebo on IR, the Giants’ healthy cornerbacks include rookie Colton Hood, Reed, Dru Phillips, and Nic Jones. Ar’Darius Washington can also play cornerback if need be.

Banks and Newsome are on this week’s injury report with calf and hip issues respectively. Harbaugh said that Banks is "day to day" but he did not offer an update on Newsome. The two cornerbacks' respective statuses will be updated on Saturday.

Adebo will be eligible to come off IR in Week 6, when the Giants host the New Orleans Saints.

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