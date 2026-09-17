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Three Giants Veteran Cornerbacks Land on Week 2 Injury Report

Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and Deonte Banks are all banged up ahead of Week 2, and Andrew Thomas joins the injury report with a new ailment.
Patricia Traina|
New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo is on this week's injury report.
New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo is on this week's injury report. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New York Giants

On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed cornerback Jaden Robinson to the practice squad, raising concern that the injuries that hit the cornerback unit in Week 1 might be something to watch.

That may still be the case, as three of the Giants' top cornerbacks—Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and Deonte Banks—are on this week’s injury report.

Adebo (knee) was the only one of the seven Giants on the injury report who did not practice. The former starter was not spotted on the field during the media viewing part of practice.

Newsome (rib) and Banks (calf) are the two starting cornerbacks, and both left the Week 1 game with injuries. Newsome was evaluated for a head injury, but was cleared to return. Banks reportedly experienced cramping, and he also returned to the game.

This week, however, both were listed as limited practice participants.  

The Giants have several new names on their Week 2 injury report: defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), all of whom were limited.

Golston dealt with a neck injury last year as part of an assortment of ailments that marred his season.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was on the injury report last week with a knee issue, was back on this week’s report, though this time with an ankle issue.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, whom head coach John Harbaugh said came through the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys with no setbacks, was not on the injury report.

Neither was fullback Patrick Ricard (toe), who was a late addition last week; defensive tackle Shelby Harris (Achilles); or tight end Theo Johnson (shoulder).

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS

Injury

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Status

Andrew Thomas, LT

Ankle

Limited

Paulson Adebo, CB

Knee

DNP

Deonte Banks, CB

Calf

Limited

Chauncey Golston, DL

Neck

Limited

Sisi Mauigoa, RG

Shoulder

Limited

Micah McFadden, ILB

Neck

Limited

Greg Newsome II, CB

Rib

Limited

Rams Practice Participation Report

Check back later for the update.

Player, POS

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

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Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

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