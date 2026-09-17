Three Giants Veteran Cornerbacks Land on Week 2 Injury Report

On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed cornerback Jaden Robinson to the practice squad, raising concern that the injuries that hit the cornerback unit in Week 1 might be something to watch.

That may still be the case, as three of the Giants' top cornerbacks—Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and Deonte Banks—are on this week’s injury report.

Adebo (knee) was the only one of the seven Giants on the injury report who did not practice. The former starter was not spotted on the field during the media viewing part of practice.

Newsome (rib) and Banks (calf) are the two starting cornerbacks, and both left the Week 1 game with injuries. Newsome was evaluated for a head injury, but was cleared to return. Banks reportedly experienced cramping, and he also returned to the game.

This week, however, both were listed as limited practice participants.

The Giants have several new names on their Week 2 injury report: defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), all of whom were limited.

Golston dealt with a neck injury last year as part of an assortment of ailments that marred his season.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was on the injury report last week with a knee issue, was back on this week’s report, though this time with an ankle issue.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, whom head coach John Harbaugh said came through the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys with no setbacks, was not on the injury report.

Neither was fullback Patrick Ricard (toe), who was a late addition last week; defensive tackle Shelby Harris (Achilles); or tight end Theo Johnson (shoulder).

Giants Practice Participation Report

Player, POS Injury Thurs Fri Sat Status Andrew Thomas, LT Ankle Limited Paulson Adebo, CB Knee DNP Deonte Banks, CB Calf Limited Chauncey Golston, DL Neck Limited Sisi Mauigoa, RG Shoulder Limited Micah McFadden, ILB Neck Limited Greg Newsome II, CB Rib Limited

Rams Practice Participation Report

Check back later for the update.

Player, POS Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status

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