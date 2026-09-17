Three Giants Veteran Cornerbacks Land on Week 2 Injury Report
In this story:
On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed cornerback Jaden Robinson to the practice squad, raising concern that the injuries that hit the cornerback unit in Week 1 might be something to watch.
That may still be the case, as three of the Giants' top cornerbacks—Paulson Adebo, Greg Newsome II, and Deonte Banks—are on this week’s injury report.
Adebo (knee) was the only one of the seven Giants on the injury report who did not practice. The former starter was not spotted on the field during the media viewing part of practice.
Newsome (rib) and Banks (calf) are the two starting cornerbacks, and both left the Week 1 game with injuries. Newsome was evaluated for a head injury, but was cleared to return. Banks reportedly experienced cramping, and he also returned to the game.
This week, however, both were listed as limited practice participants.
The Giants have several new names on their Week 2 injury report: defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (neck), right guard Francis Mauigoa (shoulder), and inside linebacker Micah McFadden (neck), all of whom were limited.
Golston dealt with a neck injury last year as part of an assortment of ailments that marred his season.
Left tackle Andrew Thomas, who was on the injury report last week with a knee issue, was back on this week’s report, though this time with an ankle issue.
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, whom head coach John Harbaugh said came through the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys with no setbacks, was not on the injury report.
Neither was fullback Patrick Ricard (toe), who was a late addition last week; defensive tackle Shelby Harris (Achilles); or tight end Theo Johnson (shoulder).
Giants Practice Participation Report
Player, POS
Injury
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Status
Andrew Thomas, LT
Ankle
Limited
Paulson Adebo, CB
Knee
DNP
Deonte Banks, CB
Calf
Limited
Chauncey Golston, DL
Neck
Limited
Sisi Mauigoa, RG
Shoulder
Limited
Micah McFadden, ILB
Neck
Limited
Greg Newsome II, CB
Rib
Limited
Rams Practice Participation Report
Check back later for the update.
Player, POS
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina