Giants Sign CB Depth Ahead of Showdown With Rams' Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

The New York Giants are not taking any chances with their cornerback depth ahead of their Week 2 meeting against the Los Angeles Rams' top receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

The Giants, who listed their top three cornerbacks (Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks, and Paulson Adebo) on this week’s injury report , signed cornerback Nikko Reed off the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad.

No corresponding roster move has been made because the transaction went through after the daily 4 p.m. cutoff.

Reed, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, played his college ball at Colorado and Oregon. He initially signed with the Chargers last year as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon.

Reed made the Chargers’ 53-man roster out of training camp last year and appeared in five games. In that span, he recorded two tackles and one pass breakup. He finished his rookie season on injured reserve with a hamstring strain.

The Chargers brought Reed back to training camp this past summer, but he didn't make the 53-man roster; he landed on their practice squad, where he stayed until the Giants poached him to add depth at the position.

Reed played 52 snaps on the boundary and 33 in the slot this past summer. He finished with a 134.5 NFL coverage rating in three preseason games played for the Chargers, having allowed two touchdowns in 57 coverage snaps.

In addition to Reed, who must get up to speed on the Giants’ defense, New York has rookie Colton Hood available to step in if Newsome and Banks— both of whom were limited Thursday—and/or Adebo, who didn’t practice, are not available on Monday night.

The Giants can also play safety Ar’Darius Washington at outside cornerback in a pinch.

Nacua caught five of nine targets for 74 yards, and Adams caught three of six targets for 26 yards in the Rams’ season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Neither receiver had a touchdown catch.

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