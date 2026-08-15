Giants Ranked No. 27 in New Preseason Power Rankings—But Harbaugh Has Them Built to Climb

The New York Giants have grown accustomed to a spot near the bottom of the NFL standings. In the last five seasons, Big Blue has finished either third or fourth in the NFC East. Things have only gotten worse recently, as the Giants have totaled just seven wins over the last two years.

Despite New York's eventful 2026 offseason, Nick Shook of NFL.com doesn't see things changing quite yet. He had the Giants all the way down at No. 27 in his league-wide preseason power rankings .

He even put the Giants one spot below the Arizona Cardinals, who have the worst Super Bowl odds in the NFL, per DraftKings (via ESPN ). The Giants have the 23rd-best Super Bowl odds.

"With John Harbaugh taking over, plenty of unanswered questions remain. The pieces are there to power this team to an improvement over its 4-13 mark in 2025, but we're not exactly standing on firm ground as of now,” Shook wrote, adding, “There's plenty of room to climb, a process that begins in September.”

The Giants may still be in the NFL's basement entering the preseason , but all signs point to an incoming rise.

John Harbaugh Has the Giants Positioned to Ascend

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants have built a winner this offseason. The process started with the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh, one of the most experienced coaches in football. Harbaugh has a history of winning.

In 18 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, he had fewer than 8 wins only once. He brings a Super Bowl pedigree to a Giants team in desperate need of stability.

After Harbaugh's arrival, the Giants got to work building out the roster, addressing the weaknesses surrounding their talented young core.

The wide receiver group, which became alarmingly thin when Malik Nabers went down last season, is now bolstered by veteran additions in Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios, Darnell Mooney, and Calvin Austin III.

While New York traded away Dexter Lawrence II this offseason, it added reliable veterans in DJ Reader and Shelby Harris. Behind them, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds brings stability that the Giants have lacked at the position.

After addressing the roster's biggest weaknesses with veteran additions, the Giants now have a baseline of competence that they have lacked in recent years. Even pessimistic projections should have the G-Men winning at least five or six games.

If young players, like Jaxson Dart , Abdul Carter, and Arvell Reese, reach their potential, the Giants could quickly rise into playoff contention. All of the pieces are in place for New York to finally make it out of the NFL's bottom tier of teams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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