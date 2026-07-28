Giants' PUP List Shrinks to One Ahead of Training Camp

The New York Giants got a little bit of good news in terms of team health before leaving for The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon.

Tight end Thomas Fidone II (foot) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (unknown) both passed their respective physicals according to the league’s daily transaction report.

Fidone, whose rookie season ended early last year because of a foot injury, underwent surgery to address the issue. He then had a clean-up procedure, according to head coach John Harbaugh, which caused the second-year tight end to miss most of spring practices.

Roberts, signed as a free agent back in March, underwent offseason surgery for an undisclosed issue that initially kept him from reporting to the team for the start of their offseason program back in April. He also missed the entire spring while recovering from his procedure.

Fidone, Roberts and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (Achilles) were originally the three players placed on the PUP list five days ago. With Fidone and Roberts passing their physicals today, they will be removed from the PUP list and be allowed to practice when the team takes the field on Wednesday.

Robertson-Harris, who tore his Achilles tendon in May, will remain on the PUP list throughout camp and will count against the 90-man roster limit. The expectation is that he will be moved to the inactive/PUP list, where he will need to stay for a minimum of four weeks, though thanks to rule change, his 21-day window can be activated after two weeks.

Given the nature of his injury, Robertson-Harris is not expected to come off PUP until late in the season; the Giants are planning to keep that door open rather than place him on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants reinforced their depth at tight end and defensive line with the signings of tight end Tyler Moore and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson , both of whom were part of an 18-man workout group on Monday.

The Giants will hit the practice field at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The team is going through its five-day acclimation period (no pads or live contact) this week.

After a day off on Sunday, they will be eligible to begin working in pads starting on Monday, August 3.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.