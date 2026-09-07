Giants Release Darius Slayton, Longest-Tenured Player on the Roster

The New York Giants ’ longest-tenured member is no longer part of the team.

The Giants announced that they have released wide receiver Darius Slayton, a player the team had reportedly drawn trade interest in, as reported last week by ESPN’s Adam Schefter .

Slayton, the team’s fifth-round pick in 2019, was in Year 2 of a three-year, $36 million extension he signed in 2025. He was due to count for $15.911 million against the team’s cap this year, of which $9.749 million of his $12.25 million base salary was guaranteed.

The Giants will save $3.161 million on the transaction, which counts as a post-June 1 cut. They will eat $12.749 million in dead money this year and $3 million next year. It is unknown though if Slayton has offset language in his contract which could potentially reduce the Giants’ cap liability.

Since signing his extension, Slayton’s production has declined. In 2025, he caught 63 balls for 538 yards, failing to step into the primary receiver role once Malik Nabers went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

Slayton, who topped out at 50 receptions for a season twice in his career (2020 and 2024), posted 700+ receiving yards in four of his first five seasons.

The 29-year-old was coming off sports hernia surgery, which caused him to miss most of the spring and created a sluggish preseason. The veteran receiver caught four out of six targets for 58 yards, all of that coming in the second preseason game against Miami despite Slayton having received 82 snaps on offense.

Slayton, who has always been among the most professional players in the locker room, spoke recently about the rumors surrounding his future with the team and how he tried to put them out of his mind.

“It's not the first time, probably won't be the last time,” Slayton said. “But I really don't pay it too much mind, honestly. I take it day by day.

“At the end of the day, you control what you can control and let the rest fall where it may.”

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